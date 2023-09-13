yongxizzlay

Hey guys,

Long time lurker here and I would like to get some insight from fellow geekzoners!

Last saturday I had noticed that our internet at home (AKL) had slowed down so upon a speed test, it came back from 900+Mbps and 0-1 Mbps...

Was with One NZ and called the tech team but got sent to phillipines call centre and they were not much help so I switched to 2degrees and managed to get some help from the NZ based team which were super helpful and have lodged a fault with Chorus after numerrous testing (changing ethernet cables, different devices etc)

I'm not too familiar with how Fibre works and was wondering if a dodgey cable would of cause this or would a dodgey fibre cable would just give me no internet at all?

Or would this be an error at the Chorus exchange end?

Still waiting for an update from Chorus but the upload is so slow its impossible to load a simple webpage atm.

P.s. this fault actually happened a month prior and I saw a Chorus van outside which I went to speak with and he mentioned the opposite neighbour had no internet and it was something to do with the Chorus server as the cables were alright, 30 min later, the internet connection disconnected for 10 min then came back and everything was normal.

Cheers!