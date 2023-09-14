There's been a lot of brickbats heading in the direction of 2Degrees but the move over to 2Degrees went smoothly for me. Today I had to ring the call center because I couldn't get into my voicemail as I didn't know the number.

The call center was most helpful and gave me the correct number and then sent me an email with the other numbers that are available to VOIP customers.

Here they are for other VOIP customers of 2Degrees.

Access Voicemail Portal: *55

Enable Voicemail: #*52

Disable Voicemail: *53

Set a Call Diversion Timer before it goes to Voicemail. (Replace n with the number of seconds before the call diverts) : *54n

Bouquet to 2Degrees! 💐