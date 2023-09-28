Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Connecting to incorrect Cloudflare POPs on 2degrees IPv6
Kodiack

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


#309204 28-Sep-2023 17:32
Hello,

 

I'm wondering if anyone else is experiencing similar issues. I'm based in Auckland, but on 2degrees IPv6 I'm being routed to Cloudflare's Christchurch and Sydney POPs. This doesn't happen on IPv4, and other ISPs on IPv6 don't seem to be experiencing this same issue.

 

For example, if I look here, I'm seeing "colo=CHC" or "colo=SYD" because it's IPv6:
https://[2606:4700:4700::1111]/cdn-cgi/trace
https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace

 

But if I look here, I'm seeing "colo=AKL" for IPv4, as expected:
https://1.1.1.1/cdn-cgi/trace

 

Any insight into why this may be happening?

KiwiSurfer
1103 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3136050 28-Sep-2023 17:44
I'm seeing SYD, CHC and AKL so same as you. May be a Cloudflare-specific issue rather than 2degrees. I see other CDNs such as AWS Cloudfront are routing fine to AKL on IPv6.

 
 
 
 

Behodar
9173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3136056 28-Sep-2023 17:54
KiwiSurfer:

 

May be a Cloudflare-specific issue rather than 2degrees.

 

 

I'm on Voyager and it's giving AKL.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3136078 28-Sep-2023 19:04
It will depend on routes available and Cloudflare also directs requests to different Pop depending on traffic at the time.




Kodiack

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3136081 28-Sep-2023 19:08
freitasm: It will depend on routes available and Cloudflare also directs requests to different Pop depending on traffic at the time.

It has been like this for several days though, and 2degrees specifically over IPv6 seems to be using further POPs. Seems like something isn't quite right there.

KiwiSurfer
1103 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3136090 28-Sep-2023 19:24
Kodiack:
freitasm: It will depend on routes available and Cloudflare also directs requests to different Pop depending on traffic at the time.

It has been like this for several days though, and 2degrees specifically over IPv6 seems to be using further POPs. Seems like something isn't quite right there.

 

It's most likely not 2degrees making the decisions though. It's a Cloudflare decision. 2degrees could reach out to them but Cloudflare likely have thier own business reasons for their routing. They deliberately route certain NZ-origin traffic to SYD or other offshore POPs for cost reasons for example. Not really to do with the NZ RSPs involved.

Linux
10122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3136091 28-Sep-2023 19:27
@pwner is this something you can take a look at?

