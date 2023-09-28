Hello,

I'm wondering if anyone else is experiencing similar issues. I'm based in Auckland, but on 2degrees IPv6 I'm being routed to Cloudflare's Christchurch and Sydney POPs. This doesn't happen on IPv4, and other ISPs on IPv6 don't seem to be experiencing this same issue.

For example, if I look here, I'm seeing "colo=CHC" or "colo=SYD" because it's IPv6:

https://[2606:4700:4700::1111]/cdn-cgi/trace

https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace

But if I look here, I'm seeing "colo=AKL" for IPv4, as expected:

https://1.1.1.1/cdn-cgi/trace

Any insight into why this may be happening?