Hey guys,

I got an email from 2degrees this morning saying that they were making account changes and shortly after my connection stopped working. After it came back I found my IPv6 was not working at all. It's very important for what I do and has been working for years, so I can only presume it has something to do with the account change.

Has anyone else got this?

I am using a mikrotik router, it still seems to get the prefix just no traffic can pass.

Have lodged a support request with them now... lets see.