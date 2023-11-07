Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Account Changes and IPv6 broken?
Zeon

#310635 7-Nov-2023 22:54
Hey guys,

 

I got an email from 2degrees this morning saying that they were making account changes and shortly after my connection stopped working. After it came back I found my IPv6 was not working at all. It's very important for what I do and has been working for years, so I can only presume it has something to do with the account change.

 

Has anyone else got this?

 

I am using a mikrotik router, it still seems to get the prefix just no traffic can pass.

 

 

 

Have lodged a support request with them now... lets see.




michaelmurfy
cat
I'm no-longer with 2degrees Broadband personally but I found that on a few connections I had to disable "Prefix-Only". Now the other problem is as from ~4mo ago I don't use a Mikrotik either :)

 

But IPv6 between networks is seriously not like for like. You can however use IPoE now which may net better results.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306398&page_no=1#3108528 




nzkc
I found when I was migrated PPPoE just wouldnt work (IPv4 and IPv6). So switched over to IPoE.

 

I am running a Mikrotik too. I cannot remember if I had to make any IPv6 changes. Probably the interface the DHCP client had to listen on. I pretty much use Mikrotiks default firewall rules - have added a couple but none that would affect IPv6 at all.

 

 

 

Edit...

 

Oh I notice I have "address", as well as prefix, selected for the DHCPv6 Client and it does not look like you do:

 

 

I originally had my pool prefix length to /56 like you - but changed it to /64 for this so I could allocate another /64 for a wireguard VPN. So dont think that'll matter at all.

