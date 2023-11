So my fibre connection had been solid for the last 5-6 months. It suddenly stopped working day before yesterday, apparently there was an issue with Enable.2D rectified the issue but they also moved me to DHCP, I was using PPPoE previously.

It's been more than a day on the "upgraded" network but the link feels sluggish with heaps of timeouts. Just checked the log on the router and it constantly renewing WAN dhcp address. Is this normal behaviour?

Log from my TP-Link ER7206 Router

WAN: DHCP client renewing IP succeeded. (IP-Address=119.224.59.144, Mask=255.255.255.224, Gateway=119.224.59.129)

Nov 08, 2023 23:04:10

WAN: DHCP client lease expired. Began renewing the lease.

Nov 08, 2023 23:04:07

WAN: DHCP client renewing IP succeeded. (IP-Address=119.224.59.144, Mask=255.255.255.224, Gateway=119.224.59.129)

Nov 08, 2023 23:01:40

WAN: DHCP client lease expired. Began renewing the lease.

Nov 08, 2023 23:01:37

WAN: DHCP client renewing IP succeeded. (IP-Address=119.224.59.144, Mask=255.255.255.224, Gateway=119.224.59.129)

Nov 08, 2023 22:59:10

WAN: DHCP client lease expired. Began renewing the lease.

Nov 08, 2023 22:59:07

