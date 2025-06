Is there a Slingshot representative available here?

A very elderly friend is with Slingshot (currently ADSL plus phone) and about to change to fibre.

HOWEVER, yesterday, he lost his land line connection ... apparently can dial, gets momentary ringing then line cuts dead.

He did try the online Chat, but got confused with advice about " ... Chorus and 28 days wait ...".

If someone can Message me I will provide details and contact information.