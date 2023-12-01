I was a Snap/2Degrees internet customer for several years and up until the last few months I had a good experience.

Then I started having problems and trying to get support was almost impossible.

Sky came out with a great offer so decided to give them a try.

2 years, no major issues and when I did need support they were relatively easy to get ahold of and very responsive.

Then 2Degrees came out with a great offer, 6 months free internet, 6 months free Prime. Too good to pass up.....

I have had a subscription to NBA League Pass for about 2-3 years.

Never had an issue using either the app on my PC or using it on Apple Tv connected to my "smart" TV.

But since moving back to 2Degrees the lag is bloody terrible. Makes it almost unwatchable.

Only thing that has changed is the modem and the provider.

Sent a message to Support via their website 2 days ago, no response.

Funny thing is 2Degrees is now owned by Vocus, the Sky internet service is provided by Vocus.

Go figure..........