FoxHoundNZ

2Degrees Fibre Connection Time Out Frequently
#311134 16-Dec-2023 22:32
I migrated from MyRepublic since they were bought out from 2Degrees. I never had any issues with MyRepublic for like 5 years. Ever since the migration, I would get these super long buffering times on various websites usually resulting in a time out (except for Youtube and Google). I had to refresh many times to eventually load the websites but usually the images or videos would not load probably. I was using a D-link AC2600 and I tried everything under the sun to fix this (Short of actually redoing the entire ethernet cables to all the devices since I didn't think it was the problem). The only thing I found working as a temporary fix was releasing and renewing my dynamic IP from the router. But eventually doing so would completely blocked me from even getting an IP assigned hence my complete lost of connection.

 

So I finally brave the phonelines and called 2Degrees and waiting for a good 45 mins before talking to a very lovely support for maybe another hour. We tried changing my Vlan tag (She said I should be untagged instead of the usual ID 10). She even set me up with PPPoe account and tried that to no avail. Despite my ONT giving solid LAN1 green, she still found my device offline. In the end she decided to just send me an Orbi router.

 

It took a few days to arrive and everything was working fine. Now it's about a month later. I am starting to have the same connection time out issues on numerous websites again. And my ping to non-Oceania servers has gone up by at least 100ms. I am starting to think this might every well be on the ISP's end as I have changed nothing. I am hoping someone here or maybe from 2Degree's team can have a look before I have to call them up again. Currently I have to resort to using a VPN for Australia to load websites faster.

 

Below are my router settings vlan ID is 10 by default

 

  #3172551 17-Dec-2023 05:22
I have had the same issues with 2degrees until I moved over to Quic. Tbh, i had no issues with ping but had way too many http timeouts that i could verify using my network monitoring tool as well. I posted a couple times here on GZ. as well but was inconclusive.

Since I moved over to Quic and changed nothing else- all my issues are gone. Don’t know what’s going on with 2deg anymore

