As of the 11/1/23 at around 1:50 am 2deg and slingshot customers in the timaru and surrounding areas have been experiencing periods of no connection or no connection at all.

Slingshot was reporting no issues even though we are Slingshot as well as my friend in a different area also are having issues worse than ours, over 6 hours at a time.

Today the 12th we had a 50 min outage from around 10am.

Both our Ips report as 2d addresses, so I guess that is why our Slingshot connections are been affected.

I also read Slingshot sent someone a new router yesterday to fix yhe issue so vocus needs to communicate outages between the different brands.

