Overblood98

Unable to register 2 degrees provided Netgear Orbi Router
2 posts

#311540 25-Jan-2024 14:12
Hi All,

I recently moved to 2 Degrees hyperfibre internet connection. The connection came with a 10GB Wan and AX ax Orbi router.
My last router was Asus AX11000 and so far I have been left saddened by Orbi router.

While I await the new Asus Gt Be98 pro to become available here in NZ I have been trying to get the parental controls working on the Orbi.

Sadly I cannot get the parental controls feature working because as par Netgear I have to register the router to my username first.
That should have been easy but for whatever reasons the 2degrees orbi router will not register. I contacted Netgear support and they struggled as well.

NETGEAR asked me to check with 2degrees. I contacted 2degrees for support and they put me on hold for over 30 minutes. I hung up after someone from the other side started playing with the dial tunes lol.

Anyone else who may have gone through something similar?

Jase2985

  #3186469 25-Jan-2024 15:16
not answering your question but why do you think you need a $800USD router?

 
 
 
 

2 posts

  #3186474 25-Jan-2024 15:22
It is best in its class I.e. wifi 7.
All wifi 7 routers are around the same price range.

