Overblood98

Hi All,



I recently moved to 2 Degrees hyperfibre internet connection. The connection came with a 10GB Wan and AX ax Orbi router.

My last router was Asus AX11000 and so far I have been left saddened by Orbi router.



While I await the new Asus Gt Be98 pro to become available here in NZ I have been trying to get the parental controls working on the Orbi.



Sadly I cannot get the parental controls feature working because as par Netgear I have to register the router to my username first.

That should have been easy but for whatever reasons the 2degrees orbi router will not register. I contacted Netgear support and they struggled as well.



NETGEAR asked me to check with 2degrees. I contacted 2degrees for support and they put me on hold for over 30 minutes. I hung up after someone from the other side started playing with the dial tunes lol.



Anyone else who may have gone through something similar?