Anyone else able to see this packet loss when targeting these ip's on the vocus network ?
Target IP's 45.76.73.177 / 45.77.84.45
Culprit - be1000.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network - 175.45.102.237
Have a look at the hop AFTER the hop you suspect. Check how many sent and received packets there.
If the hop you suspect of losing packets is BEFORE the next one, and the next one is able to respond to 100% of packets - what does that tell us about be1000.bdr01.akl03?
Cheers - N
Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.
That's not always the case I know if the last hop is having packet loss then its not a icmp packet being blocked, This is a game server and the server is telling us with the in game stats we have packet loss and its noticeable
with players glitching around, with two people on Vocus having the same issue and two people not on vocus having no packet loss with no issues at the same time,
Here is two traces carried out 30 seconds part on the same internal network same PC 30 seconds part, look at the end hop.
Ratbag you need to run it longer at times its ok for a min or two with no loss, try again longer and see what you get ?
Talkiet:
Have a look at the hop AFTER the hop you suspect. Check how many sent and received packets there.
If the hop you suspect of losing packets is BEFORE the next one, and the next one is able to respond to 100% of packets - what does that tell us about be1000.bdr01.akl03?
Cheers - N
Ping statistics for 45.77.84.45:
Packets: Sent = 6725, Received = 6725, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
Minimum = 154ms, Maximum = 408ms, Average = 154ms
Ping statistics for 45.76.73.177:
Packets: Sent = 6764, Received = 6764, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
Minimum = 154ms, Maximum = 407ms, Average = 155ms
I would look at the CPU usage and HDD usage of the host also some game engines will lag other players if one person has a bad connection.