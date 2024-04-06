On2or3wheels:

Hi all,

Something suddenly happened to my VDSL line just over 1 month ago. I got back from holiday & discovered it was extremely slow, around 22Mb instead of 57-60Mb (as reported by both the Fritz & a speed test).

Turning the Fritz off/on didn't solve it, however forcing a re-sync through the "Interference Resistance Settings" under the Line Setting tab got me back to full speed.

Over the next 24hrs however the line-speed just kept incrementally dropping again. After a few days the download speed was slower than the upload speed.

Again a re-sync gets me back to full speed.

I've had a read through the VDSL tuning page here on Geekzone & compared the FritzBox diagnostic screen shots.

It looks to me like line issues, noise maybe looking at the spectrum.

Below are some screen shots from the Fritz. I reset it last night with the "Interference Resistance Settings" in the middle for more stability & it 1st connected at 47Mb.

By this morning it's down to 30Mb & dropping. The Fritz reports errors as well. The funny thing is after a reset I don't get the errors at full speed.

My line attenuation is extremely high I believe & my signal to noise is bad. Usually my signal to noise ratio is 6/6 or 5/6 which is worse, but it's higher at the moment due to my "Interference Resistance Settings".

One day I was getting 1800 uncorrected DTU errors per minute for a while!

I've had this line since the early days of VDSL & since VDSL 2 it's been a consistent 62Mb connection.

2Degrees are extremely reluctant to pass this on to Chorus for a check of the line, as they think Chorus will come back & charge them for finding no problems.

Is there anyone here that can advise if the results above look like a bad line? I assumed unless the problem is in my house 2D would be totally justified in getting Chorus to have a look with these results?

2D advise that the Chorus website says 30Mb is expected in my area, that's partly why they don't want to push Chorus.

Yes I should be on fibre :) & I've now requested it but haven't had the scoping call yet so it could be a while away.

Any help appreciated.

Thanks