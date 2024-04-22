Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Fritz Box, no longer getting setting updates by ISP
rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312498 22-Apr-2024 12:59
Send private message

Is anyone getting automatic service updates. Mine has 6 time outs and then says updates not available.

 

I’m wondering if they’ve stopped doing them, or if me changing the Fritz Box password is what stopped it. Though it was around Christmas time changed password, and end of March is when stopped getting updates.

 

I’m was with 2degrees before merger.

 

Under system events, it has this "

 

28.03.24 11:10:31 No automatic configuration or updates by the service provider possible for this device: Timeout. [6 messages since 27.03.24 03:51:27]"

 

 

 

edit Fritz Box 7560

Create new topic
mentalinc
3147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3221410 22-Apr-2024 13:23
Send private message

https://download.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7560/other/fritz.os/

 

https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7560/1574_Updating-FRITZ-OS-manually/ 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3221412 22-Apr-2024 13:29
Send private message

Yep. I’m on 7.30 the latest one.  Looks like September 2023 is when it came out, so hasn’t been any for a while.

 

It’s more if something goes wrong can 2degrees still alter configurations so that the box works with them, I.e they probably made changes with the network updates.

mentalinc
3147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3221415 22-Apr-2024 13:32
Send private message

ISPs changing config is a different protocol - TR069




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



MartinGZ
349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3221630 22-Apr-2024 22:19
Send private message

My 7530 auto updated on 12/4 to Ver 7.58, but different model to yours.

 

 

 

edit: Opps sorry, that was for my repeater. There are no records before 1 April.

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3221643 23-Apr-2024 00:18
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Yep. I’m on 7.30 the latest one.  Looks like September 2023 is when it came out, so hasn’t been any for a while.

 



Interesting that Sep 2023 is also the date of this news. But nothing official has been announced yet as far as I know.

Fritzbox manufacturer AVM is apparently to be sold (tellerreport.com)

Edit: I dont believe the updates come from your ISP either. I am using Fritzboxes as my BYO routers on an ISP that has never sold them. I get the updates just fine, pre Sep 2023. 

rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3221649 23-Apr-2024 03:48
Send private message

Wombat1:

 


Interesting that Sep 2023 is also the date of this news. But nothing official has been announced yet as far as I know.

Fritzbox manufacturer AVM is apparently to be sold (tellerreport.com)

Edit: I dont believe the updates come from your ISP either. I am using Fritzboxes as my BYO routers on an ISP that has never sold them. I get the updates just fine, pre Sep 2023. 

 

 

The updates use to be sent from 2degrees, I can’t remember exactly but think about once every 6 hours it had something like settings have been received from your ISP

 

It’s looking like that automated process has now stopped. 
There’s an update option in Fritz settings so probably don’t need to use links that mentalinc provided. Probably more needed if unable to get Fritz online and needs new firmware.

 

I was just wondering if they’d changed the automated sending of settings, which looks like they have. Happy with way everything is working. Think with new connections now  they no longer provide the Fritz Box.

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3221977 23-Apr-2024 23:32
Send private message

They are probably still going to be sent by your ISP when they become available, there just have not been updates.



lNomNoml
1802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3221981 24-Apr-2024 00:42
Send private message

Unlocked 2degress 7490 running on 7.57

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright