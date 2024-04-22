Is anyone getting automatic service updates. Mine has 6 time outs and then says updates not available.

I’m wondering if they’ve stopped doing them, or if me changing the Fritz Box password is what stopped it. Though it was around Christmas time changed password, and end of March is when stopped getting updates.

I’m was with 2degrees before merger.

Under system events, it has this "

28.03.24 11:10:31 No automatic configuration or updates by the service provider possible for this device: Timeout. [6 messages since 27.03.24 03:51:27]"

edit Fritz Box 7560