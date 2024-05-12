Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Duplicated SMS messages sent
jamesrt

1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312718 12-May-2024 12:24
My daughter is using a fairly-recent-model iPhone which is almost certainly up to date with software on Skinny Mobile; I am an Android user on a device that's running ColorOS 13 currently on 2Degrees.

 

For the last week or so, all SMS messages I send her are being received multiple times on her device; she says about 1 minute apart.

 

This sounds like her phone isn't confirming receipt back to Skinny, so the network is re-trying the message - at least by my rough idea of how it works.

 

Any suggestions for things she could look at to resolve?  I'm assuming it's an entirely receiver-side issue and that I don't or can't check anything specific.  But can my provider?  (2Degrees?)

 

I will, of course, suggest to her that she touch base with Skinny customer support if she's not done so already.

 

Ideas welcome!

 1 | 2 | 3
gajan
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229251 12-May-2024 13:12
It could be worth checking your device isn’t queueing them up and sending it out multiple times as well. But yes otherwise need one side to check with their operator if multiple messages are being sent out or stuck on repeat somewhere.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.



ANglEAUT
2336 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229254 12-May-2024 13:32
Considering there is an iPhone involved, you could also try to disable iMessage & re-enable it 30-60min later?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229258 12-May-2024 13:48
Shouln't be an imessage thing as the incoming is SMS not imessage.



fearandloathing
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229260 12-May-2024 13:58
I seem to have the same problem

skewt
750 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3229277 12-May-2024 14:14
I’ve had the same recently from someone. I’m on Kogan (One) and get double or triple txt messages from them. I think they are 2degrees

jamesrt

1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229469 13-May-2024 08:41
OK, so, if I put my work SIM (Vodafone) into my handset, then no duplicate messages recieved.

 

If my wife (also Android phone, also on Skinny) sends our daughter an SMS, then no duplicate messages either.

 

 

 

This is starting to look like something on the 2Degrees side, given the other couple of comments above, AND that my phone seems to be spending longer than I would expect with the SMS in what appears to be "sending" status.

 

I seem to fairly consistently get a 5G signal; do have WiFi calling enabled (historic reasons); but turning off my WiFi and falling back to Mobile Data seemed to make little difference on my side.

 

Location not an issue now I check my history - I sent some messages from Home (Porirua area), and some from CBD Wellington with similar duplications on her end.

 

 

 

@SaltyNZ - sorry to bother you, but is this a) a known issue, or b) worth trying to get past the Tier 1 support if I was to try and report it?

gehenna
8532 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229547 13-May-2024 09:45
Reset network settings on device.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
SaltyNZ
8271 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229554 13-May-2024 09:57
jamesrt:

 

 

 

@SaltyNZ - sorry to bother you, but is this a) a known issue, or b) worth trying to get past the Tier 1 support if I was to try and report it?

 

 

 

 

If by chance your handset is an Oppo then yes it is very much a known issue. We have been investigating it over the last week as we have just completed a cutover to a new SMSC so everyone is looking at any potential SMS issues - including some that turn out to have been pre-existing. Oppo handsets have a limit on how long a SIP call ID they can handle and it turns out that the call IDs in our IMS core are just long enough that when the SMSC appends a bit to the end for the final status of the message (i.e. to tell the handset it was successfully submitted) then the handset fails to process the message, assumes it failed, and sends it again on 3G.

 

This was happening before we did the cutover but now it's getting some attention. We are expecting an engineering firmware build today or tomorrow that we can install so we can do testing in the preprod IMS environment. Unfortunately our only option in the core is a switch that's really simple to turn on but also might break the entire IMS network so the likely answer is that we will need Oppo to fix their firmware.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

jamesrt

1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229556 13-May-2024 10:02
SaltyNZ:

 

If by chance your handset is an Oppo then yes it is very much a known issue. We have been investigating it over the last week as we have just completed a cutover to a new SMSC so everyone is looking at any potential SMS issues - including some that turn out to have been pre-existing. Oppo handsets have a limit on how long a SIP call ID they can handle and it turns out that the call IDs in our IMS core are just long enough that when the SMSC appends a bit to the end for the final status of the message (i.e. to tell the handset it was successfully submitted) then the handset fails to process the message, assumes it failed, and sends it again on 3G.

 

This was happening before we did the cutover but now it's getting some attention. We are expecting an engineering firmware build today or tomorrow that we can install so we can do testing in the preprod IMS environment. Unfortunately our only option in the core is a switch that's really simple to turn on but also might break the entire IMS network so the likely answer is that we will need Oppo to fix their firmware.

 

 

Yes, I am using an Oppo - CPH2197 aka A74 5G.

 

Thanks for confirming; sounds like this won't be a "quick fix", sadly.

coffeebaron
6240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229722 13-May-2024 12:57
Oppo, the reliable choice for SMS - when you send an SMS you know it will get through!

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229839 13-May-2024 16:13
Moved this thread to 2degrees as it's not a Spark problem.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

lovrenz
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3230230 14-May-2024 12:09
I had the same issue with Oppo A9 phone. Staff at 2degress Wellington shop are aware of problem, but don't have solution to it.

 

Yesterday, I replaced old 2degrees SIM card with new one and no more duplicated SMS sent since.  Hope will stay like that. 

 

 

jamesrt

1617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230240 14-May-2024 12:30
lovrenz: Yesterday, I replaced old 2degrees SIM card with new one and no more duplicated SMS sent since.  Hope will stay like that.

 

Interesting; not sure why that would make a difference when it's a back-end problem; telco space is definitely not my area of expertise, however.

murky
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3230265 14-May-2024 14:04
Unfortunately, it's not just Oppo phones.

 

I have the problem with my Xiaomi Mi8 lite running Pixel Experience ROM. I have a 2degrees SIM. Could there be a setting that I could try? I wonder if I should replace my SIM card to see if that fixes the problem. Would a 2degrees shop give us a free SIM? I can't use SMS since it sends 4 times over 4 minutes and drives the recipient crazy :-(

halper86
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3230324 14-May-2024 14:57
This is an interesting problem, my mother is Skinny and her Samsung A12 commonly sends SMS messages 2,3 or even 4 times. I am with One using an iPhone, and one of her friends with a Galaxy on Spark reports the same problem.

Definitely not a 2D problem but good to know she’s not the only one having issues.

 1 | 2 | 3
