I've been getting degraded performance on my 2D connection on the Enable network every night for a few weeks now. Ping is higher at night and download speed is lower, but upload in particular is much, much lower than normal. I've pasted a screenshot below of my various speedtests with a non degraded speedtest at the bottom for comparison. I've noticed real-world performance is much worse than the speedtests would otherwise suggest. Many websites take a much longer time to load or do not perform as they usually would. Reddit for example does not seem to be able to play any video content without stuttering at night and pictures take vastly longer to load. Could this be an issue with the local 2D handover, or perhaps congestion on the Enable GPON port? Enable does combine two splitters onto one GPON port now in some areas as they were running out of space in their COs a few years ago so it can be up to a 1:48 split these days instead of the previous 1:24.

All testing is done on a hardwired connection directly to the modem with no other connections on the home network at the time.