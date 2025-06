As others have already said: No.

jaxnz: Really? Why is that? I thought the fibre was just a mode of transport? As long as the SFP had the right connector input?

That being said, thought it was worthwhile adding some more definition around this for public interest - as yes, you're correct that fibre is just a mode of transport, however you are not renting the fibre in its entirety, and are simply picking up a service upon the physical fibre which is dictacted by the other end.

If you wanted to do whatever you wanted over the fibre, you'd want a DFAS (direct fibre access service), which simply rents you a strand of fibre from point A to point B, and its completely up to you what you put on both ends of the fibre.

How UFB is delivered is quite different, and doesn't use just bog standard SFPs or bare fibre end-to-end, and instead uses something called GPON or a variety of (e.g. XGS-PON).

These networks still utilise physical fibre, however the laser connecting to the OLT at the exchange also runs through a splitter at your local cabinet/exchange, which splits this single SFP in the OLT into a varying number of customers connected to it (think of it as a one-to-many kind of situation), which is entirely different from a standard Ethernet design.



(credit: Cisco)



This means if you disconnected the fibre from the ONT and connected to it directly, you wouldn't get far, as you're not using a PON-type SFP, and it's not setup for the network its connecting to. Instead you need the ONT to terminate the signal going through the splitter on a specific wavelength, and perform the conversion to Ethernet for your service.

Having the ONT also has other benefits as provides the LFC and your ISP information on how your service is performing, light levels, port negotiation and the like. The ONT also acts as a very clear demarcation point of the line in the sand of what you're responsible for, and what the LFC/your provider is responsible for.