2Degrees - Amost zero international bandwidth to Germany
Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


#312904 28-May-2024 07:55
I've got very good connection results when running a speed test but have had almost zero international bandwidth to my web servers in Germany for about a week. Services like YouTube are running fine, but other services like Google Drive are unusable for large files. Running traceroue to websits on either of my web servers in Germany time out with a bunch of ***.

 

A large video zipped Final Cut video file that I need to download from Google Drive runs very slowly and just disconnects after one or two gig. I've tried using both a browser and an FTP app that usually handles large Google Drive files better. 

 

Any idea if this is an issue on my side (I've tried using Google's DNS servers), an undersea cable issue impacting muliple ISPs or is it just a problem relating to 2Degrees for some reason?

 1 | 2
deadlyllama
1258 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3235702 28-May-2024 08:20
What at your end have you tried swapping out?

Router?

Test via Ethernet (skip WiFi)?

Use a different PC?

Take your PC to someone else's house?

I'm assuming that if Google Drive became a snail for all 2degrees customers, we'd be hearing a lot more about it!

 
 
 
 

Linux
11264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235703 28-May-2024 08:20
Who is hosting the web servers?

michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235728 28-May-2024 09:21
This is likely due to fibre cuts in the red sea (due to conflict). There is really constrained bandwidth and you'll also notice latency spikes due to the fact the working fibre around that part of the world is really congested.

 

It's affecting all ISP's but Microsoft, Cloudflare, Google all have dedicated fibre so I find if you really need to fetch something quick then use Cloudflare Warp.




Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


  #3235730 28-May-2024 09:27
I've done some rebooting and kicking of the modem. It is behaving a little strangely.

 

Pings to my server seem to be okay.

 

Tracreoutes get stuck on one of the server hops and don't report connecting to anything. I even tried a Traceroute to 2degrees.co.nz - it got stuck too.

 

Possibly hardware?

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235733 28-May-2024 09:32
Bosbefork:

 

Any idea if this is an issue on my side (I've tried using Google's DNS servers), an undersea cable issue impacting muliple ISPs or is it just a problem relating to 2Degrees for some reason?

 

 

There's known, ongoing issues with connectivity to Europe, due to a bunch of fibre cuts in the middle east. It's almost certainly related. Bunch are cut, rest are struggling under the increased load as everything gets rerouted over them. 

 

https://blog.cloudflare.com/east-african-internet-connectivity-again-impacted-by-submarine-cable-cuts 




Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


  #3235735 28-May-2024 09:46
My servers are at Hetzner DE - Hetzner in Germany. They are pretty much a rock-solid service and whenever there is a problem, the source is located somewhere other than their servers ;)

 

Yes, I thought that the problem may be the issues with fibre in the Red Sea. But I don't think that's the only route into Europe from here?

 

I see that I did not set a preferred location for data in Google Workspace. I've now set that the US and not Europe. Perhaps that will fix my Google data download connections/speed.

michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235737 28-May-2024 09:49
Bosbefork: Yes, I thought that the problem may be the issues with fibre in the Red Sea. But I don't think that's the only route into Europe from here?

 

The problem is all other routes are now congested...




Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


  #3235739 28-May-2024 09:54
Thanks for confirming. I was aware that there were cable issues but was not sure to what extent it was impacting everyone else or if there was something else funky going on.

 

With regard to Google Drive - I originally set up the service in the EMEA region and perhaps the service is still defaulted to there. Now I've set the service to North America which might solve the problem. Anyway, that may explain why nobody else has Google Drive issues - because their services are defaulted to closer, non-European servers. 

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235740 28-May-2024 09:57
Bosbefork:

 

But I don't think that's the only route into Europe from here?

 

 

I saw multiple news articles saying the cables cut earlier this year carried 97% of traffic on the Asia -> Europe route. While I have no idea how accurate that is, if it's even vaguely correct it helps explain why the alternative routes are now very congested.




michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235750 28-May-2024 10:10
Lias: if it's even vaguely correct it helps explain why the alternative routes are now very congested.

 

Those other route owners know this and have priced their routes accordingly too making it very expensive to use.

 

I've also noticed sometimes (even on 2degrees and Voyager) it can get so bad traffic routes via the US.




Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


  #3237788 28-May-2024 12:54
Thanks for all of your feedback - I'm working off the assumption that it's the undersea cables from here and that cannot be helped at this point . . . other than to move services closer to home. 

 

 

Bosbefork

19 posts

Geek


  #3241883 28-May-2024 17:16
From Skinny: "Our team has confirmed there are no known issues accessing sites in Germany."

 

 

aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3242379 29-May-2024 18:37
try using cloudfiare warp thats the best tunnel to get connected when you have issues.. 




nztim
3710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3242386 29-May-2024 19:42
I say this is “okay” for half way round the world

https://www.speedtest.net/result/i/6123633401




SALADNZ
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3243269 31-May-2024 13:44
2Degree's, Enable, Christchurch.

 

Only some IP's seem to have this problem many Valve servers.. 

 

CS2 completely unplayable since I switched to 2Degrees a month ago.. No issues prior.

 

 1 | 2
