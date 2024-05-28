I've got very good connection results when running a speed test but have had almost zero international bandwidth to my web servers in Germany for about a week. Services like YouTube are running fine, but other services like Google Drive are unusable for large files. Running traceroue to websits on either of my web servers in Germany time out with a bunch of ***.

A large video zipped Final Cut video file that I need to download from Google Drive runs very slowly and just disconnects after one or two gig. I've tried using both a browser and an FTP app that usually handles large Google Drive files better.

Any idea if this is an issue on my side (I've tried using Google's DNS servers), an undersea cable issue impacting muliple ISPs or is it just a problem relating to 2Degrees for some reason?