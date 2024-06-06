Hello there!

Not sure whether I should've created a new thread or updated my previous thread, but I figure that as there are now emerging issues with Snap's email upgrade a separate thread would be best to keep issues separate for clarity's sake ...

[1] I just tried sending an email from the new Snap webmail and it failed with SMTP error (535): authentication failed

[2] Our email address that was previously name@snap.net.nz now appears in the 'From' field as name@imap.snap.net.nz

I was however able to successfully send an email to name@snap.net.nz (tested via Gmail).

OK then - looking forward to these gremlins being resolved! 😖

Thanks!

Larry & Simone

UPDATE:

[3] We can no longer access/manage email aliases via 'Your 2degrees' - the 'email' option has been removed (previously available to all former Snap accounts)