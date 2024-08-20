NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hi everyone,

I own an ice cream shop in Porirua, and I'm dealing with a frustrating situation that I hope others in the area can help with.

Yesterday around 4pm, both our landline and internet went down. I contacted my ISP, 2degrees, and their technical support team told me the service would be back this morning. Unfortunately, it didn't come back online as promised.

I checked the Chorus (fibre installer) website, and it stated that the outage would be resolved by 4:43pm today. However, it’s now 8:20pm, and we still have no service. According to the outage map on the Chorus website, it looks like the entire Porirua city and Linden area are affected, with both landlines and internet down.

I called 2degrees again, but they were unable to provide any further information. They mentioned they don’t receive updates from Chorus during local outages, so they can’t give details on the cause or timeline for a fix. They advised me to keep checking the Chorus website for updates.

This outage has significantly impacted our business since our EFTPOS machine relies on internet connectivity. Unfortunately, our machine doesn’t support offline transactions or the ability to switch to mobile data.

Has anyone else in the area experienced this issue? Any tips on how to handle this situation? Any advice or support would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!