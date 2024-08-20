Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone Else in Porirua/Linden Experiencing Long Internet and Landline Outage?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

110 posts

Master Geek


#315834 20-Aug-2024 20:30
Hi everyone,

 

I own an ice cream shop in Porirua, and I'm dealing with a frustrating situation that I hope others in the area can help with.

 

Yesterday around 4pm, both our landline and internet went down. I contacted my ISP, 2degrees, and their technical support team told me the service would be back this morning. Unfortunately, it didn't come back online as promised.

 

I checked the Chorus (fibre installer) website, and it stated that the outage would be resolved by 4:43pm today. However, it’s now 8:20pm, and we still have no service. According to the outage map on the Chorus website, it looks like the entire Porirua city and Linden area are affected, with both landlines and internet down.

 

I called 2degrees again, but they were unable to provide any further information. They mentioned they don’t receive updates from Chorus during local outages, so they can’t give details on the cause or timeline for a fix. They advised me to keep checking the Chorus website for updates.

 

This outage has significantly impacted our business since our EFTPOS machine relies on internet connectivity. Unfortunately, our machine doesn’t support offline transactions or the ability to switch to mobile data.

 

Has anyone else in the area experienced this issue? Any tips on how to handle this situation? Any advice or support would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!

 

 

 

saf

saf
140 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3273984 20-Aug-2024 20:52
Whoever at 2degrees that told you they don't receive outage updates from Chorus is incorrect 

 

Latest update from Chorus for you below (which your ISP will also have)

 

Chorus technicians have ordered spare and expected to be delivered by 21/08/2024. Technicians are still working at site by rebuilding the damaged cabinet for a fix.

 

While situations like this are impactful, it sounds like the cabinet has had some serious damage so will take some time to repair.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
NglButiLoveTechnolog

110 posts

Master Geek


  #3273990 20-Aug-2024 20:56
saf:

 

Whoever at 2degrees that told you they don't receive outage updates from Chorus is incorrect 

 

Latest update from Chorus for you below (which your ISP will also have)

 

Chorus technicians have ordered spare and expected to be delivered by 21/08/2024. Technicians are still working at site by rebuilding the damaged cabinet for a fix.

 

While situations like this are impactful, it sounds like the cabinet has had some serious damage so will take some time to repair.

 

 

 

 

Oh I see thanks for sharing this info. I guess not much can be done for me besides continue to wait patiently while on taking cash as payment. Thanks for helping 😄 

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3273998 20-Aug-2024 21:04
saf:

 

Whoever at 2degrees that told you they don't receive outage updates from Chorus is incorrect 

 

Latest update from Chorus for you below (which your ISP will also have)

 

Chorus technicians have ordered spare and expected to be delivered by 21/08/2024. Technicians are still working at site by rebuilding the damaged cabinet for a fix.

 

While situations like this are impactful, it sounds like the cabinet has had some serious damage so will take some time to repair.

 

 

@saf does not mean front line staff are getting the notifications



saf

saf
140 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3273999 20-Aug-2024 21:08
Linux:

 

@saf does not mean front line staff are getting the notifications

 

 

Agreed, however any representative advising customers that Chorus doesn't provide RSPs with local outage information is factually incorrect information.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274000 20-Aug-2024 21:12
As above. Caused by a car accident.

One thing I really dislike is how call centres never know anything that can actually help customers.

It is almost like these ISP don't actually want to provide "service".




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274001 20-Aug-2024 21:12
saf:

 

Linux:

 

@saf does not mean front line staff are getting the notifications

 

 

Agreed, however any representative advising customers that Chorus doesn't provide RSPs with local outage information is factually incorrect information.

 

 

The notification will be going to the NOC / NMC but what is bad it is not listed on the 2degrees status page @Cxf

 

That is quite a major outage

michaelmurfy
meow
13203 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274006 20-Aug-2024 21:27
freitasm: As above. Caused by a car accident.

One thing I really dislike is how call centres never know anything that can actually help customers.

It is almost like these ISP don't actually want to provide "service".

 

Or provide solutions to business customers for example, 4G failover. I know it is quite a common business product and may be a good thing to look into once online to ensure a fibre outage doesn't affect the business like this again. Really looks like a bad day for Porirua though!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



tanivula
991 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3274011 20-Aug-2024 21:47
Thats interesting. I'm in Porirua and not had any issues and I'm definitely in the area where there's a fibre outage.

 

With Orcon here, so on the same Vocus network that 2deg is on - 🤷‍♂️

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274012 20-Aug-2024 21:50
tanivula:

 

Thats interesting. I'm in Porirua and not had any issues and I'm definitely in the area where there's a fibre outage.

 

With Orcon here, so on the same Vocus network that 2deg is on - 🤷‍♂️

 

 

@tanivula You can't be connected to the damaged hardware

Goosey
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3274028 21-Aug-2024 06:24
Well this nearly makes a mockery of 2D marketing saying they are “better for business”….assuming the orignal poster is a business customer of theirs (but I guess they (op), could be business customer but decided not to opt for extra costs for upgrading to an eft terminal that can be used offline or go on a plan that provided cellular back up).

RunningMan
8883 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274053 21-Aug-2024 08:58
freitasm:  It is almost like these ISP don't actually want to provide "service".

 

Ahh, you mean an IP not ISP. Good thing IP isn't an acronym for something else internet related 🤣

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274059 21-Aug-2024 09:23
RunningMan:

 

freitasm:  It is almost like these ISP don't actually want to provide "service".

 

Ahh, you mean an IP not ISP. Good thing IP isn't an acronym for something else internet related 🤣

 

 

Not sure if joking or serious, despite the laughing emoji.

 

In any case, to make it clear, ISP.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Aucklandjafa
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3274068 21-Aug-2024 09:54
Just seen it's Wellington's turn for an outage! TG for mobile hotspotting, huh?

caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3274073 21-Aug-2024 10:04
Do you have mobile phone account with 2degrees? Did they not offer to give you some mobile data, for you to hotspot off? 

EDITED TO ADD: I see your EFTPOS machine cannot access wireless internet, my bad. What about a computer/laptop hotspotted to the mobile data, and then Ethernet cable between computer to the EFTPOS machine? Or does technology not yet allow that?

 

 

yitz
2047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274079 21-Aug-2024 10:21
caffynz:

 

What about a computer/laptop hotspotted to the mobile data, and then Ethernet cable between computer to the EFTPOS machine? Or does technology not yet allow that?

 

 

On Windows you just go into the Network Connections list (Run > control ncpa.cpl), select the relevant Local Area Connection and Wi-Fi right click and choose the Bridge Connections option. Make sure you have enough data and keep your phone in range of the laptop.

