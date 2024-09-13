Personally I find the Spark broadband network very reliable I don't think I've had a problem with it for many years. They are one of the few networks that don't use CG-NAT also (If you're not sure what that is you probably won't notice the difference).

If you're after a similar product for a little less money then consider Skinny Broadband, it's still the Spark network just under a different name.

Also, do you need Fiber Max? Most people are fine on 300/100 plans.