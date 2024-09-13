Hi everyone,
We are currently subscribed to Spark’s Max Fibre Plus plan at $120/month, which includes Netflix. We have been offered a plan from 2degrees Super WiFi at $83/month, which comes with a free Netgear Orbi AX1800 but does not include Netflix.
I would appreciate any feedback or comparisons between these two providers, particularly from anyone who has experience with 2degrees Super WiFi. Do you think this is a good deal?
Your insights would be very helpful in making our decision.
Thank you!