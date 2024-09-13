Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Considering a Switch from Spark Max Fibre Plus to 2degrees Super WiFi
Neiz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#316074 13-Sep-2024 18:16
Hi everyone,

We are currently subscribed to Spark’s Max Fibre Plus plan at $120/month, which includes Netflix. We have been offered a plan from 2degrees Super WiFi at $83/month, which comes with a free Netgear Orbi AX1800 but does not include Netflix.

I would appreciate any feedback or comparisons between these two providers, particularly from anyone who has experience with 2degrees Super WiFi. Do you think this is a good deal?

Your insights would be very helpful in making our decision.

Thank you!

lxsw20
3590 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1983

Subscriber

  #3281829 13-Sep-2024 18:33
Personally I find the Spark broadband network very reliable I don't think I've had a problem with it for many years. They are one of the few networks that don't use CG-NAT also (If you're not sure what that is you probably won't notice the difference).

 

If you're after a similar product for a little less money then consider Skinny Broadband, it's still the Spark network just under a different name. 

 

Also, do you need Fiber Max? Most people are fine on 300/100 plans.

 

 

 

 



CYaBro
4606 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1121

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3281850 13-Sep-2024 19:34
Is the 2D super wifi still a fibre connection? Or is that wireless broadband?
Otherwise I’ve had no issues since switching to 2D fibre a couple of weeks ago.
Stable, fast and no latency issues. Better than my previous ISP.
CGNAT not an issue as I’m still able to access stuff remotely using a cloudflare tunnel and kids minecraft server shared with their friends using playit.gg.


2D charging us $73 /mth since we have mobiles with them as well.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Neiz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3281852 13-Sep-2024 19:35
Currently, we are satisfied with our Spark internet plan using the Spark Smart Modem 3. However, the 2degrees offer presents a compelling alternative, as it provides comparable speeds on paper and includes a complimentary Netgear Orbi AX1800 router, all for $83 per month. This attractive offer is prompting us to consider switching to 2degrees. However, we are evaluating whether 2degrees can match the reliability and quality of our current service, as we have not experienced any issues with our existing plan.


As for needing Fiber Max, We do a lot of mobile gaming, so having a reliable and fast connection is important to us. Given the $16/month difference and the performance that the 300/100 plans offer, I think it’s worth it.

Thanks again for your input!



Jase2985
13515 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5944

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281866 13-Sep-2024 19:52
its not comparable speed, you're going from gigabit (1000/500) to 300/100, based on the description on their website. Their gigabit plan is $95

Neiz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3281873 13-Sep-2024 20:10
We are currently using spark max fiber plus 900/500. 2D agent knock on our door today and offer us this + the free use of Netgear Orbi AX1800.

Jase2985
13515 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5944

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281879 13-Sep-2024 20:21
Then both are the same speed so its up to you whether you change or not

 

You appear to be doing it purely out of cost. 

Linux
11540 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7703

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281914 13-Sep-2024 22:32
2degrees Fibre is very reliable

 
 
 
 

caffynz
280 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 103

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3281928 14-Sep-2024 07:28
With 2degrees on their Ultimate Unlimited plan, for a few years now - overall it's been solid. That's a good price as I'm paying $95/m! 

Linux
11540 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7703

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281929 14-Sep-2024 07:30
caffynz:

With 2degrees on their Ultimate Unlimited plan, for a few years now - overall it's been solid. That's a good price as I'm paying $95/m! 



If you are out of contract call and speak to retention team to match the offer

caffynz
280 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 103

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3281930 14-Sep-2024 07:41
Did try that once, they said no dice.

 

I stayed with them because I live rurally and have very poor mobile reception so can't fall back to hotspotting off mobile phone. I am kinda reluctant to just switch providers, in case of outages, as work from home. When we set up the Internet here after moving here, it took ~3-4 weeks for Vodafone (previous owner's ISP) and 2degrees to sort their things out to get the VDSL connection active for us - quite painful having no Internet. 

 

So - if I do try this again - any suggestions what I should say to the retention team this time? :) 

Neiz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3281932 14-Sep-2024 07:51
Thank you all for your valuable input. It has been extremely helpful.

Linux
11540 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7703

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281935 14-Sep-2024 08:06
@caffynz Are you on xDSL? Then sorry they cost more to provide service so you are out of luck

caffynz
280 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 103

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3281937 14-Sep-2024 08:14
Linux: 

@caffynz Are you on xDSL? Then sorry they cost more to provide service so you are out of luck

 

 

 

Not anymore. Been on fibre for a few years now as mentioned earlier. Was initially connected to VDSL before fibre was available. 

caffynz
280 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 103

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3282096 14-Sep-2024 13:27
So I just called 2degrees retention team, the best they would offer me is $80/m, given we are current customers. I asked about the $73/m, apparently only for NEW customers.

 

I asked if I could join under my name (the current account is under my husband name as primary contact, but I am authorised on that account too). They said I could try, but my application might be declined due to it being same address. 

 

So to decide if go for the $80/m with no hassles. Or try for the $73/m.... 

Delorean
661 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3282108 14-Sep-2024 15:01
I can say, been in your situation and I have always managed to get the new deal.

If you disconnect and reconnect under your name its a new connection. Doesn't matter if you are authorised on the existing account. As from a legal perspective, they chase down the account holder for payment, not the authorised contact.

In most cases, you just need to say you will switch everything (mobile etc) to another provider and you will get the deal.

Plus there are a number of ISPs that fibre just works on. Don't think 2D is your only option







