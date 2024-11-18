Have been having terrible issues with VoIP communications at a family members house the last week. Skype calls are laggy and falling over. When we try to talk on their mobile phones which are on One.NZ and have voice over wifi enabled, we are finding the calls are lagging. Their VoIP lines provided by 2D and through their fritzbox have also been a bit buggy (e.g. calling the number and it just shoots straight to voicemail).

They have a 7490 Fritzbox and if I try to ping their IPv4 address I'm seeing 15% packet loss if I set my ping interval to 500ms. I'm seeing 3% packet loss if using 900ms. However, if I remote login to one of their computers and run a ping test from their connection back to my router or anything (e.g. google), there is no loss?

I'm not quite sure what to make of this.

Do Fritzboxes have a known issue with answering ping requests? Or is something wrong with their connection?