2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Packet Loss when pinging a 2Degrees Fibre Connected Fritzbox?
spacedog

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317819 18-Nov-2024 17:10


Have been having terrible issues with VoIP communications at a family members house the last week.  Skype calls are laggy and falling over. When we try to talk on their mobile phones which are on One.NZ and have voice over wifi enabled, we are finding the calls are lagging.  Their VoIP lines provided by 2D and through their fritzbox have also been a bit buggy (e.g. calling the number and it just shoots straight to voicemail).

 

They have a 7490 Fritzbox and if I try to ping their IPv4 address I'm seeing 15% packet loss if I set my ping interval to 500ms.  I'm seeing 3% packet loss if using 900ms.  However, if I remote login to one of their computers and run a ping test from their connection back to my router or anything (e.g. google), there is no loss?

 

I'm not quite sure what to make of this. 

 

Do Fritzboxes have a known issue with answering ping requests? Or is something wrong with their connection?

spacedog

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315030 2-Dec-2024 08:25


Anyone here with a Fritzbox 7490 or similar able to answer this question or test for me?  I'm still seeing hideous packet loss when trying to ping this Fritzbox....it seems that maybe things are ok with clients sitting behind the fritzbox, but trying to ping it from the internet and it looks like rubbish which just doesn't seem right.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315043 2-Dec-2024 09:18


I've had a 7390 and 7590. Ping is 100% reliable and returns in 0 - 2 ms on ethernet, WiFi is 50ms the first couple of pings then 3-10ms.

 

Are you testing on WiFi or Ethernet? Is there any difference between the two? Can you check that the channels aren't full / spectrum isn't overused, I used Android app "Wifi Analyzer" but Fritzbox can do it natively I think.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3315045 2-Dec-2024 09:20


OP is pinging remote location over Internet.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



sidefx
3704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3315046 2-Dec-2024 09:25


timmmay:

 

I've had a 7390 and 7590. Ping is 100% reliable and returns in 0 - 2 ms on ethernet, WiFi is 50ms the first couple of pings then 3-10ms.

 

Are you testing on WiFi or Ethernet? Is there any difference between the two? Can you check that the channels aren't full / spectrum isn't overused, I used Android app "Wifi Analyzer" but Fritzbox can do it natively I think.

 

 

 

 

OP is pinging externally I think. 

 

 

 

I've been having ongoing hard to pin down issues with my 2degrees connection, though must admit I've not tried to troubleshoot or analyse much.  But basically everyone in the house is noticing that frequently connections to web pages, etc seem to stall\timeout on the first few tries. Often it's easier to just turn Wifi off and rely on mobile data.... And things generally seem pretty slow in evenings.   I've added static IP to our connection recently to see if it's related to CGNAT. 

 

 

 

 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315051 2-Dec-2024 09:35


Ah, I understand now. I can check that tonight, but I would be surprised if it replies to pings at all.

spacedog

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315069 2-Dec-2024 11:15


timmmay: Ah, I understand now. I can check that tonight, but I would be surprised if it replies to pings at all.

 

 

 

I mean, it should either respond reliably, or not at all.  ~25% packet loss is highly problematic and also creates a lot of headaches if you are trying to troubleshoot.  If I'm the only person seeing this issue, I can certainly try and open up a port and setup an internal host to external pings, but that's really not ideal. 

 

 

 

I've been running pings at 500ms intervals while writing this reply and it's at 23% loss after 250 pings...

 

@sidefx are you using a fritzbox? Have you tried pinging it from an external IP?

spacedog

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315072 2-Dec-2024 11:28


I should also note @timmmay and @sidefx that Fritzboxes have a 'stealth mode' option in Internet > Filter > Lists and it would seem that if Stealth is enabled, it shouldn't answer ICMP requests.  However, this box answers ICMP even when Stealth Mode is enabled.  And regardless of Stealth Mode being on or off, I still see the ~25% packet loss when pinging the fritzbox externally (from my 2D fibre connection at home to this 2D fibre connection).

 

 

 

Also, both of the 2D connections (mine and the family member's) are on static IPs....so no CG-NAT at play...

