Hi all



I was previously a Myrepublic customer and merged over to 2degrees when they took over. I've been using an Asus RT-AX86U router to connect to hyperfibre, (with the Nokia ONT being on bridge mode and have a static ip) for about 2 years now, and moved into my new property about 4 weeks ago. No issues with both companies, until Monday when my connection bit the dust.



I phoned the support team and have been going back and forth with the connection issue. Firstly the ONT 10Gport does not light up when I have my router connected to it. Have tried plugging in to other Lan ports on ONT but no signal lights show up. Nothing on my Asus has been changed settings wise since I had the connection, except for reconfiguring router when I moved house (new wifi SSID etc).





2degrees advised that VLAN must be untagged on my router for the connection to work. Not sure how to go about that as I'm sure I can't on this model of router.



So now 2degrees advised below..



"Our support team have advised that VLAN for your connection needs to be untagged for your modem to work. Therefore, I've submitted a request to our team to process this request.







Regarding your bridge mode query, unfortunately, this is not an option that available for your current setup."



So I can't get a clear answer, is VLAN unttaging done at Chorus and ISP end? And is there a way to disable / untag VLAN on my router. I've tried researching router settings, but cannot find much for my specific router.



Thanking you all!



