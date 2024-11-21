Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees hyperfibre connection now not working with Asus RT-AX86U router
newbgeek

#317860 21-Nov-2024 15:50
Hi all

I was previously a Myrepublic customer and merged over to 2degrees when they took over. I've been using an Asus RT-AX86U router to connect to hyperfibre, (with the Nokia ONT being on bridge mode and have a static ip) for about 2 years now, and moved into my new property about 4 weeks ago. No issues with both companies, until Monday when my connection bit the dust.

I phoned the support team and have been going back and forth with the connection issue. Firstly the ONT 10Gport does not light up when I have my router connected to it. Have tried plugging in to other Lan ports on ONT but no signal lights show up. Nothing on my Asus has been changed settings wise since I had the connection, except for reconfiguring router when I moved house (new wifi SSID etc).


2degrees advised that VLAN must be untagged on my router for the connection to work. Not sure how to go about that as I'm sure I can't on this model of router.

So now 2degrees advised below..

"Our support team have advised that VLAN for your connection needs to be untagged for your modem to work. Therefore, I've submitted a request to our team to process this request.



Regarding your bridge mode query, unfortunately, this is not an option that available for your current setup."

So I can't get a clear answer, is VLAN unttaging done at Chorus and ISP end? And is there a way to disable / untag VLAN on my router. I've tried researching router settings, but cannot find much for my specific router.

Thanking you all!

Spyware
  #3311487 21-Nov-2024 15:59
MyRepublic connection was untagged, 2Degrees connection on migration was untagged. Current connection may be tagged and they are in process of removing tag.




mrgsm021
  #3311496 21-Nov-2024 16:30
You should be able to untag the VLAN on the RT-AX86U.

 

Take a look at the below fibre set up guide from PB, although it's for a AX58U but should be very similar, paying particular attention to the 'Special Requirements from ISP' section, which is where you untag the VLAN:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/fileslib/_20230828141545_fibre-setup-guide-asus-router-rt-gt-v2.pdf 

Spyware
  #3311501 21-Nov-2024 16:37
If the router worked previously with MyRepublic and after migration then WAN is already untagged.




newbgeek

  #3311541 21-Nov-2024 19:10
Spyware:

MyRepublic connection was untagged, 2Degrees connection on migration was untagged. Current connection may be tagged and they are in process of removing tag.



Thank you, good to know that info

newbgeek

  #3311542 21-Nov-2024 19:11
mrgsm021:

You should be able to untag the VLAN on the RT-AX86U.


Take a look at the below fibre set up guide from PB, although it's for a AX58U but should be very similar, paying particular attention to the 'Special Requirements from ISP' section, which is where you untag the VLAN:


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/fileslib/_20230828141545_fibre-setup-guide-asus-router-rt-gt-v2.pdf 



I've tried this thanks, still no luck, I feel it's an ONT issue, have tested with other router, and no go.

newbgeek

  #3311544 21-Nov-2024 19:20
Spyware:

If the router worked previously with MyRepublic and after migration then WAN is already untagged.



Yeah everything was smooth for about two years, then moved address, worked fine for about 4 weeks, and on Monday no connection.

I cannot see any status lights being lit up green on any of the lan ports and 10g port when connecting to them. Have tried plenty of cables also.

I'm thinking it could be ONT issue, but 2degrees are still not wanting to admit that. The first tech thought was asking if any of the lan and 10G ports lit up which I said no. The last tech said apparently chorus end was set to tagged and ISP end was set to untagged (if that's a thing) so now they tried to both set as untagged to no avail.

Will phone up again and see if they can get a tech to pop out and physically check the Nokia ONT

newbgeek

  #3311845 22-Nov-2024 13:36
Vindy500:

Just for clarity,


 


You said you moved address, is this a new ONT you have had installed, or did you take your old one with you?



New ONT installed, worked for 4 weeks then few days ago, nothing.

Both at this address and previous address have the Nokia black ONT.



BMarquis
  #3311894 22-Nov-2024 16:12
@newbgeek

I had a look and I can see your ONT is up and the Ethernet port is also up and connected at 2.5gbps.

However, I cannot see a MAC address or any DHCP or PPPoE attempts.

It is currently configured for no VLAN tagging (i.e untagged)


I rebooted the ONT remotely, with no change - Ethernet is up, no traffic at all.

Which other router did you test with? Can you connect it back up and I can have a look to see if there is any change at all to what is happening (or not happening as the case may be!)
Feel free to PM me or reply here.

Thanks!

newbgeek

  #3311917 22-Nov-2024 17:14
@BMarquis I've DM'd you. Thanks

newbgeek

  #3313068 26-Nov-2024 14:58
*Update*

Thanks to @BMarquis for stepping into diagnose the issue, which concluded it was a fault with the ONT after testing with two routers. A very strange fault where the connection was visible but no data/traffic was present.

The ONT has now been replaced since a week of outage.

No thanks to 2Degrees support centre. Out of the multiple phone calls and requests for a technician to come out to check fault (even when I agreed to any charges if the fault was on my end), only the last phone call (Monday arvo), where I had to really demand for a technician was the call out booked for the very next day. They had flagged my original support ticket with a no technician site visit required stamp, even when I called that morning and asked for a reference number, which I was not given on a Friday. I asked the rep when a technician will be in contact for a visit, and was brushed off with, they will call you any day / time to book. Not a very pleasant experience and will moving onto another provider.

Thanks to all that pitched in to find a solution!

