I am currently using my own router with 1Gb fibre, but I'd like to upgrade to 2Gb HyperFibre at some point soon.

My router has a 2.5Gb WAN interface but if I recall correctly; the original Chorus HyperFibre capable ONTs couldn't negotiate at 2.5Gb, but there is a newer model being rolled out at some point soon which does.

Is that correct? If not, what's the real story?