I've got 3x prepay plans for the family, with an auto top-up set for each number, managed from a single 2d web account. Today my wife received all 3 top up messages against her plan, and the other 2 numbers say they have no active connections. Previously working with no issues, and no warning/notification of any account-related issues.

Anyone else having 2d issues this morning? I'm currently in the queue with 2d support