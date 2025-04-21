Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
random showing this message on website and some sites take a long time to load on Hyperfibre
jackyleunght2002

#319392 21-Apr-2025 11:24
Hello all

 

We have been using hyperfibre. Lately, when browsing, it shows this message on my Google Chrome.

 

On the computer

 

This message might not appear on some of the sites, this message might not appear, but the page will take longer than anticipated.

 

Wi-fi signal is the normal one that I am using, not wifi 7 signal....

 

On the Samsung mobile

 

NZ Herald App - it will just show the black screen on the first time, I need to force close it, open the app again, and then the content will load.

 

Viber app: When sending the picture, usually the first upload won't upload, and then I have to switch off the Wi-Fi and then use mobile data to send it. Once the first picture is sent, I turn on Wi-Fi again, and then the following picture that I sent will be fine.

 

Thank you for your help

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

robjg63
  #3366134 21-Apr-2025 11:57
What DNS servers are you using?

 

On windows, in the windows search bar, type cmd and open a command prompt window.

 

type:

 

ipconfig /all

 

 

 

Should be a section something like this:

 

 

Who is your ISP and what DNS servers show for you?

 

 




freitasm
  #3366136 21-Apr-2025 12:09
It could be that you have changed DNS to a server that is not working correctly, or new DNS servers at 2degrees that are not populated on your router yet. Or the router could have been hijacked.

 

Have you tried turning the router off, waited ten minutes and on again? 




