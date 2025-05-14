Howdy folks

Picking up from another post but I've received the wireless router and got it working as a secondary connection with my UDM Pro. Doing this, however, causes a double-NAT which is something I want to avoid. Is there anyway to change the MX515V in to bridge mode so that it can act as a 'dumb' modem only and my UDM-Pro can continue to be my primary router?

If this is not possible, I presume shifting the UDM-Pro on to the DMZ would achieve close to bridge mode as possible? Any draw backs? This is only a short term thing while my fibre is disconnected due to exterior works on my property.

Thanks in advance!

Chris