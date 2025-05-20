Ok well this is a little left field.
Just got an email with the punch line being that the "Share Everything add-on is being discontinued". With helpful advice confirming at 50% increase in price (going from $20 to $30 pm) with less total data available for the device being shared with under the new "group plans"
So now I seem to be needing to look for alternative for my 6 associated devices @ a current ~$215 spend per month.
Any suggestions ?
Do you think this could also impact the data sharing on 2D too ?
Cheers
Lee