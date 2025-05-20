Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Share Everything add-on is being discontinued
Ok well this is a little left field.

 

Just got an email with the punch line being that the "Share Everything add-on is being discontinued". With helpful advice confirming at 50% increase in price (going from $20 to $30 pm) with less total data available for the device being shared with under the new "group plans"

 

So now I seem to be needing to look for alternative for my 6 associated devices @ a current ~$215 spend per month. 

 

Any suggestions ?

 

Do you think this could also impact the data sharing on 2D too ?

 

Cheers

 

Lee

Zero chance of it impacting normal data sharing



They royally screwed up in my case, I've switched to Spark after being screwed around for hours...

 

Been on share everything for 8 years, get a text saying they stopping it and partner will lose all text/phone/data etc...

 

So I ring and try to organise getting this sorted before everyone panics and the lines are clogged, so they put me on a new plan, have to setup a direct debit apparently, will send a sim out for partners phone in the next two to three days, but courier wont drop without a signature, no option to leave without sig, it would have been nice to know that we have to take three days off to wait for a sim, anyway, after an hour or so telling the same story to 5 different people, the sales team tell us to go into a shop/kiosk and they will sort it.

 

The shop couldn't sort it, needed manager and manager was sick, wanted me to go to NZ post to collect the sim, well, I'm not/can't taking time off work to collect a sim, just allocate another, I'd pay the 2 dollar value of the sim if it's that important.

 

Just walked across to Spark and was signed up in 20 minutes.

 

 

 

Nice one 2degrees.

Have a similar quandry. 2d coverage is pretty poor at home and they just cancelled a Sim that I was sharing data with so this email is the kick in the pants I needed to move various numbers elsewhere. Bit sad as I ve been with 2d since it started



Kogan mobile is runing a 40% off promo at the moment.

Even if you got the extra large plan (32 GB per month), for every 6 devices, it would be $1764 for the year, which works out to ~$147 per month.

And I suggest you could choose a few devices to be on the Large plan (16 GB per month) to get that price down a bit more.

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/koganmobile/

Some limitations like extra data packs being really bad value, and no e-sim availability. But I have been using for many years happily.

 

 

 


If you have a particually data heavy device, you could consider adding mighty mobile into the mix. $50 per month for Unlimited data (incl hotspot) capped at 50 Mbps...

 https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

 

They do support e-sim.

Could try calling their business team instead to see what offers or discounts might be available for the 6 connections to achieve the same or similar result.

Quick follow up ... long story short .. Kogan getting the bulk of the connections, total cost for all 6 now ~$160 per month. should have moved years ago. 

