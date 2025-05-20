They royally screwed up in my case, I've switched to Spark after being screwed around for hours...

Been on share everything for 8 years, get a text saying they stopping it and partner will lose all text/phone/data etc...

So I ring and try to organise getting this sorted before everyone panics and the lines are clogged, so they put me on a new plan, have to setup a direct debit apparently, will send a sim out for partners phone in the next two to three days, but courier wont drop without a signature, no option to leave without sig, it would have been nice to know that we have to take three days off to wait for a sim, anyway, after an hour or so telling the same story to 5 different people, the sales team tell us to go into a shop/kiosk and they will sort it.

The shop couldn't sort it, needed manager and manager was sick, wanted me to go to NZ post to collect the sim, well, I'm not/can't taking time off work to collect a sim, just allocate another, I'd pay the 2 dollar value of the sim if it's that important.

Just walked across to Spark and was signed up in 20 minutes.

Nice one 2degrees.