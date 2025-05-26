Hi Everyone - I currently have HyperFibre with 2 degrees and I am using the TP-Link Deco M5

When I'm connected on ethernet I get about 800 down , but on Wifi I'm lucky if I get 100. only my work PC is ethernet, everything else is on my laptop wifi

I spoke with 2degrees and they said because it's Wifi its the router and needs to be replaced.

I only really stream netflix/youtube or The Witcher 3 on GeForce now , but GeForce has been saying connection is slow , streaming seems OK

I was going to get a "NETGEAR Orbi WiFi6 Router" as thats what they sugggested - will this fix my issue? I tried another TP modem but still only got 100 down , when I tried it at my friends house his download speed was also 100 but it worked fine so I'm not sure if I nee hyperfibre from 2degrees?