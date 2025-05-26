Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with Wifi Speed / New Modem
Hi Everyone - I currently have HyperFibre with 2 degrees and I am using the TP-Link Deco M5

 

When I'm connected on ethernet I get about 800 down , but on Wifi I'm lucky if I get 100. only my work PC is ethernet, everything else is on my laptop wifi

 

I spoke with 2degrees and they said because it's Wifi its the router and needs to be replaced.  

 

I only really stream netflix/youtube or The Witcher 3 on GeForce now , but GeForce has been saying connection is slow , streaming seems OK 

 

I was going to get a "NETGEAR Orbi WiFi6 Router" as thats what they sugggested - will this fix my issue? I tried another TP modem but still only got 100 down , when I tried it at my friends house his download speed was also 100 but it worked fine so I'm not sure if I nee hyperfibre from 2degrees? 

 

 

I just did a Google search on that device ' The TP-Link Deco M5 uses a 100 Mbps Ethernet port for the WAN '

 

Is this correct?

 
 
 
 

WiFi device not fit for purpose, opposite of overkill, definitely replace with at least a WiFi 6 device.

Deco M5 actually has 2 gig ethernet Linux.

 

M5 is pretty ancient and only AC, not AX in WiFi standard. The advice given, isn't wrong, however we need to understand the limitations of WiFi and what your device is actually connecting to. Only getting 100mbps, that sounds like we're hard stuck on the 2.4GHz network... Unsure if you can create a separate 5GHz network or just force 5GHz on the older Deco models but there is nothing wrong with your 2degrees service, this is a local network issue.




So the NETGEAR Orbi WiFi6 Router will help? It's the one 2degrees recommended , I just want to play on my laptop without getting connection issues 

Wherever it will help or not will determine what your device is actually capable of.
We don't know enough to give you an answer with any amount of confidence.

 

 

 

Let's start with the basics:

 

  • Do we know what WiFi adapter we have? (You can find out why opening up task manager > performance > WiFi adapter. Don't need the SSID which is your network name, just the adapter name).
  • Are other devices affected?
  • Can you create a 5GHz only network?
  • Can you also confirm how your Deco M5s are setup? Are you on the main M5 or the secondary(and how is the secondary connected? Wireless or Wired?)

Once we know this then we can give you some answers with some confidence. Throwing another RGW is not finding the root cause which is far more valuable.




It also really sounds like you can save some money. You don’t need Hyperfibre. 

 

Hyperfibre won’t help streaming, gaming or anything like that. I actually think 300/100Mbit may be a better fit based on what you’re saying about your needs. 

 

The main problem of GeForce Now saying your connection is slow is due to your setup. 




I run three deco M5s for home wifi, on skinny 300/100 fibre

 

 I just did a speed test over wifi to an iPad, 280 down and 204 up

 

 I thing OP has problems other than limitation of the M5



Its a Apple M1 laptop 

Sounds like ethernet link between ONT and WiFi router could be limited to 100M - it is just too round of a number. 

 

People seeking speed usually avoid WiFi. It is almost always the weakest link in the chain. 

