Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Cheapest voice-only mobile plan?
colinfleming

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319795 3-Jun-2025 11:23
Send private message

Hi everyone, I sell software online through a marketplace based in Europe, and due to the new digital transparency laws over there the marketplace now has to capture my PII (address, phone number etc) and display it. The only phone number I have is my personal mobile, and I'm uncomfortable putting that online to receive tech support queries at 2am! I'm considering getting a second number via an eSIM, I'm currently with 2degrees and it looks like the cheapest option would be their $8/month prepaid plan. Are there any other better options for this I'm missing? I'm literally expecting to use this number once, when the marketplace calls to verify that it's working. I'd rather use some virtual secretary option for this, but they all look more expensive than that plan. I'm with quic broadband, perhaps there's a VOIP solution which will just record a message if anyone calls?

Create new topic
wellygary
8232 posts

Uber Geek


  #3380135 3-Jun-2025 11:42
Send private message quote this post

if you're only using it for incoming, I think 2talk have a $0 voip plan...

 

https://www.2talk.co.nz/pricing?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=1630535483&gbraid=0AAAAAD7LzkonYeL1E_0r2j87edg9UU8a7&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5qLV0_TTjQMVZaNmAh3VfwAqEAAYASABEgK4DfD_BwE

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright