colinfleming

Hi everyone, I sell software online through a marketplace based in Europe, and due to the new digital transparency laws over there the marketplace now has to capture my PII (address, phone number etc) and display it. The only phone number I have is my personal mobile, and I'm uncomfortable putting that online to receive tech support queries at 2am! I'm considering getting a second number via an eSIM, I'm currently with 2degrees and it looks like the cheapest option would be their $8/month prepaid plan. Are there any other better options for this I'm missing? I'm literally expecting to use this number once, when the marketplace calls to verify that it's working. I'd rather use some virtual secretary option for this, but they all look more expensive than that plan. I'm with quic broadband, perhaps there's a VOIP solution which will just record a message if anyone calls?