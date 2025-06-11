Is anyone else able to get the 2 degrees broadband account page to load? - https://broadband.2degrees.nz/my2degreesv2/
Is anyone else able to get the 2 degrees broadband account page to load? - https://broadband.2degrees.nz/my2degreesv2/
Try going to 2degrees.nz and choosing account at the top of the page.
That's how I have been trying, on multiple devices and connections.
Still just getting a spinning loading icon - - in the middle of the screen. It was working for me a couple of days ago.
It is working for me on both my laptop and mobile. I get the spinning icon for all of the second and then the page loads with the user name and password boxes. I’d usually suggest clearing your location or the usual things but I assume you’ve done that, especially given you’re getting this on multiple devices.