Hi,

I have had slow internet download speeds all day today and haven't heard from 2 Degrees after eventually having them agree to log a fault. Up until this morning things were fine, I'm on their 50/10 plan but this morning and all day I only get 3mbps download, upload is fine at 23m, normally download is just over 50m. I have checked via a direct connection to the Fortigate which is what I normally use and also using another old Spark modem both give the same results for download using the speedtest app on the laptop (3mbps). I have restarted everything as requested by 2 Degrees the lights on the ONT are all green so it looks like the fibre connection is intact and the test results don't record any packet loss which could be a potential cause. I haven't heard anything back and I cant seem to see anywhere in my dashboard an option to view what is happening with the fault. They seemed to be reluctant to look at much as I'm not using their modem, the first person just disappeared and I eventually hung up after waiting with dead air for 10min.

The internet isn't that useful at present but I am wondering if anyone else in Christchurch area is experiencing the same thing. If I didn't know better I would suspect that my download is capped at the 2.5M CIR rate for the access as its suspiciously very close to that. Anyway if anyone else might be experiencing something similar that would be good to find out as I'm fairly sure that everything after the ONT on my side is good.