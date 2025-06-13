Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Slow Download Speeds since 13/6/2025
jeffreyh

51 posts

Master Geek


#319916 13-Jun-2025 21:50
Send private message

Hi,

 

I have had slow internet download speeds all day today and haven't heard from 2 Degrees after eventually having them agree to log a fault. Up until this morning things were fine, I'm on their 50/10 plan but this morning and all day I only get 3mbps download, upload is fine at 23m, normally download is just over 50m. I have checked via a direct connection to the Fortigate which is what I normally use and also using another old Spark modem both give the same results for download using the speedtest app on the laptop (3mbps). I have restarted everything as requested by 2 Degrees the lights on the ONT are all green so it looks like the fibre connection is intact and the test results don't record any packet loss which could be a potential cause. I haven't heard anything back and I cant seem to see anywhere in my dashboard an option to view what is happening with the fault. They seemed to be reluctant to look at much as I'm not using their modem, the first person just disappeared and I eventually hung up after waiting with dead air for 10min.

 

The internet isn't that useful at present but I am wondering if anyone else in Christchurch area is experiencing the same thing. If I didn't know better I would suspect that my download is capped at the 2.5M CIR rate for the access as its suspiciously very close to that. Anyway if anyone else might be experiencing something similar that would be good to find out as I'm fairly sure that everything after the ONT on my side is good.

Create new topic
insane
3220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3383808 13-Jun-2025 22:45
Send private message quote this post

I'd be checking your Ethernet cables. I had one go bad on me, and it took ages to work out what the problem was as I was looking for something complex when it was something so simple.

 

 

 

They can also run diagnostics to the ONT, and speedtests if your LFC is Chorus to help fill the blanks.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright