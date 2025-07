further to this, you'll notice in the screenshot from 2D the line "Good for basic browsing and checking email"

I recently changed from 300/100 to what has become 100/20. The 2D team tried their hardest to tell me how much I would regret it, that TV streaming wouldn't work, gaming wouldn't work, offered financial incentives to stay on the more expensive plan.

We have a household of 4 - 2 adults and 2 teens that spend more time than they should on devices. All TV consumption incl Netflix is via streaming, in most cases HD, but also some 4K. We also watch a lot of F1. Kids stream off YouTube. Reasonable amount of gaming. Wife & I work from home a lot so lots of general internet use.

Nobody can tell the difference. The only time I notice is when I up or download a very large file to a server that has good constant bandwidth, and even then it just takes a little longer = coffee time. We have a pretty good wifi setup so that probably helps under heavy use, but the 100mbps bandwidth is not an issue for day to day use for a family. Saving $30 each month just on this.