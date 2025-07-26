Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Path of Exile Latency and Disconnects - VPN solves issue
BraveDave

#320283 26-Jul-2025 10:46
Hi Geekzone (and hopefully someone at 2degrees),

 

Over the past month or so i've been experiencing unstable latency and disconnects when connecting to the Auckland and Australia Path of Exile servers. Australia is particularly unusual with a minimum ping of 170ms, well above an expected ~30ms.

 

This is over an ethernet connection and is worse during evenings and nights. I will post a WINMTR trace next time I experience the issues.

Last night I connected using a Auckland VPN and the problems were resolved which has made me think it could be routing related.

 

Quite some time ago there were similar issues which were solved by a very helpful 2degrees Geekzone member so I'm hoping that we can get something similar going again.

 

What information do I need to provide to start to diagnose the issues?

Linux
  #3397275 26-Jul-2025 11:55
Provide the IP addresses to the gaming servers



Jase2985
  #3397276 26-Jul-2025 11:56
Server IP address would be good. as would a trace route 

BraveDave

  #3397625 28-Jul-2025 11:50
Hi team,

 

Appreciate the replies.

 

Trace below:

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                                 fritz.box -    0 |  101 |  101 |    0 |    0 |    5 |    0 |
| v4.cpcak4-bng1.tranzpeer.net -   35 |   44 |   29 |    1 |    1 |    6 |    1 |
|           No response from host -  100 |   21 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      116.90.75.253 -    0 |  101 |  101 |    1 |    2 |    7 |    1 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

Pastebin for formatting:

 

https://pastebin.com/kbcezVUu

