Hi Geekzone (and hopefully someone at 2degrees),

Over the past month or so i've been experiencing unstable latency and disconnects when connecting to the Auckland and Australia Path of Exile servers. Australia is particularly unusual with a minimum ping of 170ms, well above an expected ~30ms.

This is over an ethernet connection and is worse during evenings and nights. I will post a WINMTR trace next time I experience the issues.



Last night I connected using a Auckland VPN and the problems were resolved which has made me think it could be routing related.

Quite some time ago there were similar issues which were solved by a very helpful 2degrees Geekzone member so I'm hoping that we can get something similar going again.

What information do I need to provide to start to diagnose the issues?