Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Pay Monthly 2degrees data sharing - Have the rules changed?
Linux

11394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#320288 27-Jul-2025 12:42
Send private message quote this post

I have over 190GB of carryover data so I moved off the pay monthly $50 base plan 10GB to the $40 base plan 5GB and it removed the 2 mobile numbers I was sharing data with (It has never done this before when changing plans)

 

50GB to 021400xxx

 

1GB to 027xxxxxxx

 

I go to setup the sharing again and now it will only allow me to share a max of 5GB with 021400xxx

 

Called 2degrees customer service and they are telling me this is the way sharing data has always worked and when I explained I was sharing 50GB with 021400xxx yesterday I get told I am wrong

 

What is going on here?

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8334 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397398 27-Jul-2025 13:00
Send private message quote this post

I'm on the $40 plan and still showing data sharing with four numbers. I've never tried sharing more than the 5GB monthly plan limit, so I couldn't say if anything has changed in that area.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



Linux

11394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3397400 27-Jul-2025 13:13
Send private message quote this post

@SaltyNZ Can you add any value here please?

 

Looks like monthly reoccurring data sharing limits are now in place that can not exceed the limit of the base data plan the sharer is on!

 

from the 2degrees website

 

You decide how you want to dish out the gigs. Go all-in and share it all or keep hold of the reins and only share a chunk of the data pie. The sharing power is in your hands.

insane
3237 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3397401 27-Jul-2025 13:22
Send private message quote this post

I've only ever been able to share up to my plan limit, so I think they are right. I can choose to share everything or a specific amount. Is it possible you just never noticed that sharing everything was only sharing up to your monthly limit because you had ample?

 

Checked the app, looks like my plan got a bump in data, I swear I only got 15GB but now I'm getting 80GB a month, got over 400GB of carryover... is there a black market for data? :D 

 

Might have to be a bit more generous to some family members and save them a few more $$ or downgrade.



Linux

11394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397403 27-Jul-2025 13:26
Send private message quote this post

insane:

 

I've only ever been able to share up to my plan limit, so I think they are right. I can choose to share everything or a specific amount. Is it possible you just never noticed that sharing everything was only sharing up to your monthly limit because you had ample?

 

Checked the app, looks like my plan got a bump in data, I swear I only got 15GB but now I'm getting 80GB a month. Might have to be a bit more generous to some family members and save them a few more $$. 

 

 

@insane I was sharing 50GB as of yesterday with the 021400xxx  and have been on the $50 10GB plan for god knows how long

 

Only the matter of weeks ago I shared 25GB with my friends daughter as well until she used it up as the home broadband was off line

 

So I was sharing

 

50GB + 25GB +1GB no issues at all

SaltyNZ
8219 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397410 27-Jul-2025 14:23
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I believe we did put that validation in lately because it was causing issues with customers sharing more than they had, and then complaining that sharing wasn't working. I know it seems obvious, and yes, if you are aware of what's going on you should be free to do it, but that's the reality. If you had had it set "too large" before you would be able to leave it set that way but if you change it you won't be able to put it back.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright