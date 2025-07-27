I have over 190GB of carryover data so I moved off the pay monthly $50 base plan 10GB to the $40 base plan 5GB and it removed the 2 mobile numbers I was sharing data with (It has never done this before when changing plans)

50GB to 021400xxx

1GB to 027xxxxxxx

I go to setup the sharing again and now it will only allow me to share a max of 5GB with 021400xxx

Called 2degrees customer service and they are telling me this is the way sharing data has always worked and when I explained I was sharing 50GB with 021400xxx yesterday I get told I am wrong

What is going on here?