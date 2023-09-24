I need a new Freeview Terrestrial UHF STB to replace my Dish TV A2 for various reasons.

Do Dish TV no longer make Freeview UHF Recorders, or many other manufacturers for that matter? Dish TV only seem to do Satellite recorders and the only UHF one I can find is a Panasonic model @ $500.

I know streaming is ubiquitous now, but surely when someone has a busy life and wants to watch the news, there is a need be able to watch older than just yesterdays Newshub for example.

Am I going to have to setup a MediaCentre PC? Have I missed something in the last 5 years? Be nice if I have. ;-)