pjamieson

#307160 24-Sep-2023 20:06
I need a new Freeview Terrestrial UHF STB to replace my Dish TV A2 for various reasons.

 

Do Dish TV no longer make Freeview UHF Recorders, or many other manufacturers for that matter?  Dish TV only seem to do Satellite recorders and the only UHF one I can find is a Panasonic model @ $500.

 

I know streaming is ubiquitous now, but surely when someone has a busy life and wants to watch the news, there is a need be able to watch older than just yesterdays Newshub for example.

 

Am I going to have to setup a MediaCentre PC?  Have I missed something in the last 5 years?  Be nice if I have.  ;-)

Wombat1
  #3131472 24-Sep-2023 20:16
Jellyfin works pretty well for recording Freeview channels from the Freeview streams. Otherwise see if you can pickup a modded TiVo. We still have ours and it gets used every day.

 
 
 
 

msukiwi
  #3131479 24-Sep-2023 20:35
From: https://freeviewnz.tv/freeview/record/

 

 

Yup.....no DishTV product listed for Terrestrial (UHF) FreeView anymore!

 

I found their A2 so bad I never even put it into service!

 

The future looks bleak for you being able to hold the recordings yourself!

 

Soon streaming will be the only (For Non-Geeks) option at this rate!

 

Then finding who now has the current rights to stream show X as the one you watched it with lost them, or has only series 1-7 & 9 etc, but series 8 is with some other service!

 

Welcome to the exciting(?) future!

 

Geez I'm getting toooooooooo old!

scuwp
  #3131520 24-Sep-2023 21:11
Streaming is where it's at.  Time to cut the cord and move on.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon



Wombat1
  #3131527 24-Sep-2023 21:35
The problem with streaming is all the add breaks.


