Following on from the great success from my business purchase last year, I'm looking to do it again, in the Auckland (or further north) area, to help cover our existing customers up there, as well as grow.

I'm looking for a 1-3 employee MSP/ITSP to buy, and preferably one with an owner that is tired of running a business and just wants to go back to working on the tech rather than dealing with accounting, marketing etc etc

Any/all leads appreciated :)