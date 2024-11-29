jordan8thepie1

Hi

I am looking for some advice on how best to clean up the network cabinet at work.

I've inherited this mess from the previous IT Guy left who this mess and did not care about cleaning up the cabinet at all. He basically left us and did not document things properly.

The people who originally did the wiring for the network used a number of different naming schemes and It ends up being confusing. It has been labeled differently at the wall and on the patch block on some of the patches.

for example A6-3 is the label at the wall in the office and SP2/3 is the label on the patch panel.

see image below for

Top half with new switch added

Work also owns the building next door.

here is a image of it You can see that some of the cables have RJ45 connectors on them done by the previous IT Guy.

I replaced the patch panel with a cat 6 panel as a 5e patch panel was used that had broken ports. I presume it was broken trying to patch cat 6 cables to it. as the cabling is mostly CAT 6.

The Switch was replaced after previous 100mbps switch blew up after a lightning strike. The previous switch before that also blew up. I am thinking this is has to be the Black Shielded CAT 5e cable running between the main buildings server cabinet and the switch in the building next door. Cable has rj45 connectors at both ends.

What tips, tricks, hints, suggestions can you share that might help me tackle this?

Also if anyone knows any good ways to cut the noise down from the servers that would be good. Bosses don't like the noise level from the cabinet. as it's directly outside their offices.