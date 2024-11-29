Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersNeed direction on Network Cabinet cleanup
jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


#317950 29-Nov-2024 20:54
Send private message

Hi 

 

I am looking for some advice on how best to clean up the network cabinet at work.

 

I've inherited this mess from the previous IT Guy left who this mess and did not care about cleaning up the cabinet at all. He basically left us and did not document things properly. 

 

The people who originally did the wiring for the network used a number of different naming schemes and It ends up being confusing. It has been labeled differently at the wall and on the patch block on some of the patches. 

 

for example A6-3 is the label at the wall in the office and  SP2/3 is the label on the patch panel. 

 

see image below for 

 

 

Top half with new switch added

 

 

Work also owns the building next door.

 

here is a image of it  You can see that some of the cables have RJ45 connectors on them done by the previous IT Guy.

 

 

 

I replaced the patch panel with a cat 6 panel as a 5e patch panel was used that had broken ports. I  presume it was broken trying to patch cat 6 cables to it. as the cabling is mostly CAT 6.

 

The Switch was replaced after previous 100mbps switch blew up after a lightning strike. The previous switch before that also blew up. I am thinking this is has to be the Black Shielded CAT 5e cable running between the main buildings server cabinet and the switch in the building next door. Cable has rj45 connectors at both ends.

 

What tips, tricks, hints, suggestions can you share that might help me tackle this? 

 

Also if anyone knows any good ways to cut the noise down from the servers that would be good. Bosses don't like the noise level from the cabinet. as it's directly outside their offices.

 

 

BlakJak
1248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314398 30-Nov-2024 15:48
Send private message

Generically...

 

  • You can use a tone generator ('cable toner' - here's a fancy PBTech example, there are cheaper options) to physically trace cables
  • Identify a labelling schema that works for you, re-trace all your outlets and label one-at-a-time - and match this with offline documentation that shows the locations of all your outlets.

     

    • You can adapt one you already have (probably easier) or you can create a new one (more work)
    • Leave capacity to expand/grow without wrecking the system.
  • You should have a cable management row (i like this type) every two 'things' (every 2 Rack Units (RU) if you're using 1RU devices). Your patch cables come out of the device/switch, into the cable management row, and then across to the side of the rack for vertical cable management (movement up/down the rack) or else come out of the cable management bar for connection elsewhere.
  • Vertical cable management should be supported with velco straps. Don't use zip ties, as these can damage Cat5/6/etc cables if overtightened.
  • Organise a large down-window - like a full day - and you can do something like this:

     

    • Trace each cable in the rack from end to end
    • Document the connection (Server X Port Y to Switchport N on Switch Z) and then remove the cable
    • Do this until you've removed all the cables.  Sort your removed cables by colour/type/length. You should use the same spec everywhere i.e. if your infrastructure cabling in the walls is Cat5E, use Cat5E patch cables. If it's Cat 6, use Cat 6, Don't mix Cat5/5E/6/etc.
    • Fix your rack layout including cable management rows, vertical management, etc
    • Re-patch according to your documentation, using cables of the appropriate length once routed; avoid excess cable lengths as that makes a mess and needs organising
  • I highly recommend factory-made patch cabling only. The failure/error rate on these will be miles lower than anything you've done yourself, especially over time. Keep a few variants spare.
  • Adopt a colour schema that works for you. You can use colours to differentiate between your DMZ (outside the firewall) and your corporate (inside your firewall) or your VOIP from your straight ethernet ports, for example.
  • If your rack has walls and doors front-and-back there's not much you can do about noise, fans will run, some gear isn't adjustable. If you've got good temperature regulation, devices with variable speed fans may be able to spin down if they're not getting as hot.
  • Consider airflow when setting up your rack and your cooling. Most gear sucks air from the front (cold air) and ejects it from the rear (hot air), but some gear does this the other way around - for example some switches are intended to be rear mounted, to help hide unsightly network cabling infra.   So awareness is the key. This also links to where you put your cooling / allowance for it.  It may also mean you should consider a mesh door instead of a glass door, if you need to allow for airflow (I mention due to the impact on noise).

A well done rack can be immensely satisfying, so I see your pain (feel it somewhat) but there's a bit of work and disruption to resolve this.... make the most of it! The result will be worthwhile.




BlakJak
1248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314399 30-Nov-2024 15:57
Send private message

should have said - when tracing cables within the cabinet, you don't need the toner, you just physically follow the cable from end to end. And you can verify your trace is good when you disconnect it.




jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3314404 30-Nov-2024 16:21
Send private message

So the Cabinet does not have any fans in it. 

 

There is no doors on the back. Just the front door and side panels.

 

I've been told that the cabinet was relocated from another location Sub network panel in the facility and is not original to the area.

 

I've now got a map done of the cabling in the walls and where they go to. Used a tone mapper to figure that out. And have documented it. 

 

There is currently 4-5 different labeling schemes used at the main panel

 

U

 

A1-A6 

 

REC 

 

CAP

 

UT

 

M

 

Building next door I just used 01 02 03 etc. for the labeling.

 

Main problem is that in a number of offices there are big cabinets behind wall ports which makes it harder to access.

