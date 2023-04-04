By which I mean emails which start along the lines of



"Hello! Regrettably, I have bad news for you.

Few months back, I managed to get access to your device..."



and want a Bitcoin payment.





I used to get one every few months, but the rate has increased a lot recently.



Anyone else getting them?



More interestingly, one of them had a login email and a password which were from a

data breach at Machinery House a few years back. They were unique to that account.



This raises some questions:



- Did Machinery House know of of this breach?

- If not, why not?

- If they did, should they have told their customers about it?



I have contacted Machinery House, but have received no reply.