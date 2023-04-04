By which I mean emails which start along the lines of
"Hello! Regrettably, I have bad news for you.
Few months back, I managed to get access to your device..."
and want a Bitcoin payment.
I used to get one every few months, but the rate has increased a lot recently.
Anyone else getting them?
More interestingly, one of them had a login email and a password which were from a
data breach at Machinery House a few years back. They were unique to that account.
This raises some questions:
- Did Machinery House know of of this breach?
- If not, why not?
- If they did, should they have told their customers about it?
I have contacted Machinery House, but have received no reply.