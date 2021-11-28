Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidCall on 2Degrees with Oppo Find X3 Pro timing out
Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#290691 28-Nov-2021 10:49
Send private message

Not sure if this a 2Degrees fault, or a phone fault but it's annoying.

 

This is the situation:

 

Every two weeks I make a phone call to a landline number in Whanganui using my Oppo Find X3 Pro on 2Degrees. I'm calling from Napier. The call can last up to an hour. Every 9min 28sec the call cuts out, or disconnects. After calling again the call will last for another 9min 28sec before disconnecting again and so on.

 

I've only had the Oppo for maybe a couple of months. Prior to that I had a OnePlus 7 and had no issues, so I'm suspecting it's the Oppo. But what would it be? I've had a look through the settings but can't see anything which might cause this.

 

The Oppo is running ColorOS V11.2 with Android 11.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820637 28-Nov-2021 14:33
Send private message

@Xile Basic fault checking does the same issue happen if you put your SIM card into another handset and do the same call?

 

No way a handset would have a setting to end call at 9 minutes 28 seconds

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820645 28-Nov-2021 15:38
Send private message

Does this happen calling any other number? Are you using VoLTE or WiFi calling for the call or 3G voice?

 

 

 

 

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2820707 28-Nov-2021 17:46
Send private message

The same Sim worked on the OnePlus without issues.

Unfortunately this is the longest call I make. Using VoLTE.



Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820708 28-Nov-2021 18:00
Send private message

@Xile And if you call another number does the same issue happen?

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2820711 28-Nov-2021 18:23
Send private message

I make very few calls. None of them go anywhere 9 minutes unfortunately.

Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820717 28-Nov-2021 18:32
Send private message

Xile: I make very few calls. None of them go anywhere 9 minutes unfortunately.


Then do a test call to another 2degrees mobile number and see if it ends after 9 minutes 28 seconds

Shadowyflight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2822764 1-Dec-2021 22:25

I'm having the same issue with the same phone and my 2Degrees SIM.  I didn't have the issue previously when the SIM was installed in my LG Thinq G7.  I'm running dual SIMs in my OPPO; I switched to the Skinny SIM and sat on hold with 2Degrees for over 35 minutes with no disconnections.  So it seems to be a 2degrees SIM + Oppo Find X3 Pro combo issue.  There's no obvious time-out setting in the settings under SIM Card & Mobile Data, or in Call Settings.



Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822767 1-Dec-2021 22:35
Send private message

Are these handsets purchased from 2degrees or imported?

Shadowyflight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2822770 1-Dec-2021 22:42

I purchased mine direct from 2degrees last month.  Have only noticed the issue recently as I don't make long calls very often.

Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822821 1-Dec-2021 23:20
Send private message

Shadowyflight:

 

I purchased mine direct from 2degrees last month.  Have only noticed the issue recently as I don't make long calls very often.

 

 

@Shadowyflight in the last 2 - 3 weeks?

Shadowyflight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2822839 2-Dec-2021 00:38

I only noticed the issue over the last week that I've been trying to call 2Degrees and been on hold. Up until then, any long calls I've made have been via messenger etc. Any "real" phone calls have only been a few minutes long.

I just checked activation date of phone. Looks like I set it up on 7 Oct 2021, which makes it almost 2 months old (time flies in lockdown...).

Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822843 2-Dec-2021 06:05
Send private message

Approx where are you located?

Shadowyflight
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2822850 2-Dec-2021 07:02

Waikato

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822856 2-Dec-2021 07:27
Send private message

Do you know what provider the person you are calling is with? Do you know anybody else with a landline on the same provider you can try? Sounds like the potential for something SIP related on the new interconnect such as SIP timer issue.

 

 

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2822859 2-Dec-2021 07:38
Send private message

So I tried my SIM in a different phone and had no issues.

 

 

 

It would appear that Oppo phones have a history of cutting out during calls as they have a web page with possible fixes on it: https://support.oppo.com/nz/answer/?aid=neu6126

 

 

 

None of which helped with my phone. Lodged a fault with Oppo, waiting to hear back from them.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 