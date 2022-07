richms: Its not automatic and it plays sounds to other end which is not a requirement here. My whole reason for choosing a xiaomi was because all the previous ones I have had in the past have had this, and IMO changing to the inferior google apps is pretty much a bait and switch type thing. Ill give Taiwan a shot over the weekend.

That's fair. Call recording has saved my bacon on a few memorable occasions. I am not personally a fan of Google's dialer either. It has been bundled with global MIUI since the tail end of 2019 with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Since then, it has become standard for almost every Android brand - OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, OnePlus. et cetera - with Samsung as the standout exception. This has largely been driven by European regulatory requirements, there are now multiple branches of most Android flavours for most brands to meet various regional regulations, and it can be a crapshoot to determine which features we do and do not get here in NZ. These software branches diverge in various ways with bundled app suites/services and whitelisted phone-home servers, numerous brands consider NZ 'generic APAC' along with other Pacific Islands and route data via Singapore (as opposed to EU or CN or et cetera).

For example, the OPPO devices I have on hand include Google dialer without call recording enabled - this was a switch-out from the OPPO dialer in the Find X2 Pro --> Google Dialer in Find X3 Pro in 2021. My discussions with multiple brands have pointed to this being a Google-side issue, ostensibly call recording via Google dialer is enabled per-region based on Google's understanding of the applicable local regulations. As you note, NZ does not require both parties to consent to call recording, so it may well be another fun case wherein NZ is a rounding error at the bottom of the world, and painted with a wide brush.

That said, basic call recording is available on NZ-new Xiaomi handsets, with further options available for tinkerers - a better state than several other brands, for which there is no such functionality at all, and no workaround.