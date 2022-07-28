Wife and I both have Android phones. Currently not running any anti-virus/malware on either of them. What do you recommend?
Thanks in advance
I don't run malware detection on Android. I run Adblock on my home network which prevents access to a lot of bad websites.
I think a lot of phones come with AV of some sort these days, but if you feel the need for something, stick with the main players such as Sophos, BitDefender, Avast etc.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
I have run AV on my Android phones even though I don’t consider AV are necessary for such a modern operating system. I do use the default Windows AV but Android doesn’t have the legacy security issues of Windows so the Android AVs never found any problem that I couldn’t avoid by sticking to my normal practices. They became an additional overhead that I didn’t need e.g. when you already find your battery running low too often then Android AV will only make this worse.