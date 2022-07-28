I have run AV on my Android phones even though I don’t consider AV are necessary for such a modern operating system. I do use the default Windows AV but Android doesn’t have the legacy security issues of Windows so the Android AVs never found any problem that I couldn’t avoid by sticking to my normal practices. They became an additional overhead that I didn’t need e.g. when you already find your battery running low too often then Android AV will only make this worse.