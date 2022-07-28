Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What anti-virus do you recommend?
Mike61

#298931 28-Jul-2022 13:54
Wife and I both have Android phones. Currently not running any anti-virus/malware on either of them. What do you recommend?

Thanks in advance

timmmay
  #2947405 28-Jul-2022 14:08
I don't run malware detection on Android. I run Adblock on my home network which prevents access to a lot of bad websites.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2947416 28-Jul-2022 14:36
I think a lot of phones come with AV of some sort these days, but if you feel the need for something, stick with the main players such as Sophos, BitDefender, Avast etc.

 

 




Hammerer
  #2947417 28-Jul-2022 14:38
I have run AV on my Android phones even though I don’t consider AV are necessary for such a modern operating system. I do use the default Windows AV but Android doesn’t have the legacy security issues of Windows so the Android AVs never found any problem that I couldn’t avoid by sticking to my normal practices. They became an additional overhead that I didn’t need e.g. when you already find your battery running low too often then Android AV will only make this worse.

