BNZ app (and a couple others) intermittently logging me out, what am I doing wrong?
PSlover14

#318350 9-Jan-2025 02:11
Hello, as the title states, I've noticed lately that every now and then I try to access the BNZ app, or a couple others like Instagram or Facebook, and I've been logged out. This only started happening when I moved to a new phone (Motorola moto g85 5g purchased from Spark on latest Android 14 update) and I've changed passwords in case it was someone with access to.my bank account or social media.

I normally would just complain to myself, but I'm concerned it might look fishy to the bank how often I'm "setting up a new device" given it makes me do the whole rigmarole every time I have to log back in.

What I'd like to know is if others are having similar issues with the BNZ app (or Instagram I guess, I only mention it as like a "it's not JUST BNZ doing it" point) and if so, is there anything I can turn on/off to stop this from happening in the future?

Thanks, and belated happy new years to all,
pslover14

Linux
  #3329419 9-Jan-2025 05:23
Everyday rewards App is really bad for this zero issues with the bnz app for me

 
 
 
 

boosacnoodle
  #3329428 9-Jan-2025 07:46
Linux: Everyday rewards App is really bad for this zero issues with the bnz app for me

Everyday Rewards is notorious for this. I’ve seen people mentioning it everywhere.

jamesrt
  #3329432 9-Jan-2025 08:12
Possible the phone is going over-the-top with battery optimisation and/or cleaning up "infrequently used" apps, and removing the app data; do you use the apps "frequently" (i.e. at least one / week), or less than that?

 

There should be a setting to whitelist certain apps to stop this optimisation; but because the Android UI tends to be reskinned by various manufacturers, I'm not sure exactly where you'll find those options on your phone - on my work Samsung, its "Settings / Battery / Background Usage Limits / Never auto sleeping apps", and then add them to the list.

 

 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3329474 9-Jan-2025 11:07
And each app may have the setting "Remove permissions if app is unused" turned on.




PSlover14

  #3329476 9-Jan-2025 11:11
Stu: And each app may have the setting "Remove permissions if app is unused" turned on.


I forgot this one was a thing. I've turned it off for the BNZ app and will see if it happens again. I use these apps multiple times a day every day so I wouldn't have thought it would be cleaning them up but perhaps Motorola implemented this setting weirdly/wrong.

Will let everyone know once I'm sure if this fixed it or not.

