Hello, as the title states, I've noticed lately that every now and then I try to access the BNZ app, or a couple others like Instagram or Facebook, and I've been logged out. This only started happening when I moved to a new phone (Motorola moto g85 5g purchased from Spark on latest Android 14 update) and I've changed passwords in case it was someone with access to.my bank account or social media.



I normally would just complain to myself, but I'm concerned it might look fishy to the bank how often I'm "setting up a new device" given it makes me do the whole rigmarole every time I have to log back in.



What I'd like to know is if others are having similar issues with the BNZ app (or Instagram I guess, I only mention it as like a "it's not JUST BNZ doing it" point) and if so, is there anything I can turn on/off to stop this from happening in the future?



Thanks, and belated happy new years to all,

pslover14