KevlarCoated

As the title says Im looking to get a Pixel 9a so need to go through an importer (or just buy it myself overseas) Being that Pixels tend to have some HW issues I'm hoping to find an importer that will at least meet their responsibilities under the CGA.

Are there any good importers? Expert Infotech and Parallel imported both have pretty bad reputations when it comes to after sale service. Mighty ape is about 15% more expensive and I have no idea if their customer service is any better? The phone warehouse seems to be another option but with limited reviews (it seems to be run out of someone's house so probably low volume)?

Any recommendations on where to buy a 9a? Infotech is the cheapest so if they are all terrible then being cheap and being able to walk into their store is an advantage.

Thanks