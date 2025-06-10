Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any good parallel importers? Looking for a Pixel 9a
KevlarCoated

Geek


#319874 10-Jun-2025 10:36
As the title says Im looking to get a Pixel 9a so need to go through an importer (or just buy it myself overseas) Being that Pixels tend to have some HW issues I'm hoping to find an importer that will at least meet their responsibilities under the CGA.

 

Are there any good importers? Expert Infotech and Parallel imported both have pretty bad reputations when it comes to after sale service. Mighty ape is about 15% more expensive and I have no idea if their customer service is any better? The phone warehouse seems to be another option but with limited reviews (it seems to be run out of someone's house so probably low volume)?

 

Any recommendations on where to buy a 9a? Infotech is the cheapest so if they are all terrible then being cheap and being able to walk into their store is an advantage.

 

Thanks

 

 

mudguard
Uber Geek


  #3382408 10-Jun-2025 10:41
I'll ask the stupid question. How sure are you it will work after the 3G shutdown?

 
 
 
 

1024kb
Uber Geek

  #3382412 10-Jun-2025 10:55
Mighty Ape is now a Kogan-owned business. So no, you won't get any better after-sales treatment there than anywhere else. Ever.

The Phone Warehouse provides a mobile phone number on their contact page, ring & ask if you can pick up - they're listing the Pixel 9a as in stock. There's only $2 difference between them & Expert Infotech.




farcus
Uber Geek


  #3382438 10-Jun-2025 12:20
mudguard:

 

I'll ask the stupid question. How sure are you it will work after the 3G shutdown?

 

 

 

 

all Pixels 6 and up will work after the 3g shutdown

