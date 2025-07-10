Some in the press attended a pre-event last week, in Auckland. My first impressions:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold7 is amazingly thinner and lighter than the Fold6. By thin I mean at least 1/3 thinner. The main screen is larger than the Fold6 by around 1/2 cm and the outside screen is now on a more phone-like form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has a new outside screen that covers the whole area, except for the camera mounts. This gives more space for the Now widget on the bottom, leaving more of the screen available for interactions.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 FE is pretty much the Samsung Galaxy Flip6.

The Gemini AI interactions are pretty amazing. While Samsung AI worked with keyboard inputs, pictures and conversations, the new AI goes deeper and is aware of the screen contents and camera view. It recognises voice commands now and you can ask questions about what you are pointing at with the camera. Imagine things like "I am having dinner at such and such place tonight. What kind of outfit is appropriate?" and you can continue with pointing the camera to some clothes and ask "Would this be ok for this dinner?" as the AI is aware of the conversation and continues it. Pretty impressive demo.

Video recording now can distinguish moving objects and stationary background, so it can work better on details.

The screen has a bigger area because some of the IP protection was moved to behind it instead of around it.

Samsung One UI 8.0 runs on Android 16, out of the box.

And did I say how thin these are?