Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSamsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Announcement and Owners Thread
Dingbatt

6804 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3694

Lifetime subscriber

#320139 10-Jul-2025 08:30
Send private message quote this post

That time of year has rolled around again and Samsung has launched this year’s iterative change of their Fold and Flip. My Fold 3 is now 4 years old, so this one may bear consideration.

 

The biggest hurdle, regardless of the package deals, is the price. $3250 for the 256GB, $3500 ($3250) for 512GB and $4100 ($3800) for 1TB. Inflation adjusted, it is a similar price to the ZF3 when launched, but a number beginning with a “3” for a phone, has a psychological aspect. I can possibly justify it, if I intend to keep it for 4 years like my current ZF, but a S25U is probably going to feature for $1000 less.

 

 

 

Edit: Adjusted prices after freitsam’s post below. My info was from Samsung NZ site, they are offering launch discounts and are the figures in brackets.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80753 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41252

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3392609 10-Jul-2025 08:47
Send private message quote this post

Samsung Galaxy Fold7 pricing:

 

The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes in  Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint  (online exclusive) colour options. Three models will be available: 256GB (NZ$3249), 512GB (NZ$3499) and 1TB (NZ$4099).

 

Samsung Galaxy Flip7 pricing:

 

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in  Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White. Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available in two models, 256GB (NZ$2099) and 512GB (NZ$2299). Galaxy Z Flip7 FE also comes in two version, 128GB (NZ$1699) and 256GB (NZ$1819).




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 



mrgsm021
1546 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 313

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3392612 10-Jul-2025 08:49
Send private message quote this post

This thread was only started on the day of launch, goes to show people's enthusiasm on these devices this year.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80753 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41252

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3392614 10-Jul-2025 08:54
Send private message quote this post

Some in the press attended a pre-event last week, in Auckland. My first impressions:

 

The Samsung Galaxy Fold7 is amazingly thinner and lighter than the Fold6. By thin I mean at least 1/3 thinner. The main screen is larger than the Fold6 by around 1/2 cm and the outside screen is now on a more phone-like form factor.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has a new outside  screen that covers the whole area, except for the camera mounts. This gives more space for the Now widget on the bottom, leaving more of the screen available for interactions.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 FE is pretty much the Samsung Galaxy Flip6.

 

The Gemini AI interactions are pretty amazing. While Samsung AI worked with keyboard inputs, pictures and conversations, the new AI goes deeper and is aware of the screen contents and camera view. It recognises voice commands now and you can ask questions about what you are pointing at with the camera. Imagine things like "I am having dinner at such and such place tonight. What kind of outfit is appropriate?" and you can continue with pointing the camera to some clothes and ask "Would this be ok for this dinner?" as the AI is aware of the conversation and continues it. Pretty impressive demo.

 

Video recording now can distinguish moving objects and stationary background, so it can work better on details. 

 

The screen has a bigger area because some of the IP protection was moved to behind it instead of around it.

 

Samsung One UI 8.0 runs on Android 16, out of the box.

 

And did I say how thin these are?




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 



pmnz
41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 11

ID Verified

  #3392618 10-Jul-2025 09:00
Send private message quote this post

Anyone got any codes for EPP yet? I see bonus trade in value code has come in for normal site

Dingbatt

6804 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3694

Lifetime subscriber

  #3392641 10-Jul-2025 10:23
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

This thread was only started on the day of launch, goes to show people's enthusiasm on these devices this year.

 

 

That seems to be the case for a lot of launches these days. Maybe a combination of “spoilers” and only iterative changes.

 

The Fold 7 is definitely thinner and lighter and (imo) appears to have a better aspect ratio when closed. Not sure how easy it will be to hold when open and with that huge camera bump, it isn’t going to sit flat on a table.

 

Ditching S-Pen support is a bit of a head scratcher, but I must admit, I never really used the S-Pen on my ZF3. Mainly because it was a full sized one and the attachment case made it too bulky in my pocket.

 

Once again, it’s a shame Samsung didn’t see fit to make an “Ultra” version, with a bigger battery, internal S-Pen (with support on both screens) and the best cameras. I’m sure there are power users (not me) that would pay for it.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

nunasdream
208 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 71


  #3392642 10-Jul-2025 10:25
Send private message quote this post

I want a flip but the lack of a telephone lens yet again it off putting. I genuinely never ever use the ultrawide on my S23. 

 
 
 
 

Want to support Geekzone and browse the site without the ads? Subscribe to Geekzone now (monthly, annual and lifetime options).
ShinyChrome
1603 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 686

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3392644 10-Jul-2025 10:32
Send private message quote this post

nunasdream:

 

I want a flip but the lack of a telephone lens yet again it off putting. I genuinely never ever use the ultrawide on my S23. 

 

 

Yes, I too would like to hear what my far away pictures are saying!

 

Jokes aside; agreed, still waiting for cameras to catchup... and the Exynos chipset to prove it is anything other than 2nd tier to the Snapdragon.

 

Going from the dumpster fire of the S20+ to S23 Ultra has left me with reservations about buying anything Exynos ever again. The S23U is still an absolute beast 2 years later (note: it is a sad indictment of the market that I have to say that like 2 years is a long time...)

 

If I was going to jump, the Razr 60 Ultra would win on the chipset alone as it stands

timbosan
2199 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 294

Subscriber

  #3392647 10-Jul-2025 10:44
Send private message quote this post

pmnz:

 

Anyone got any codes for EPP yet? I see bonus trade in value code has come in for normal site

 



There is a trade-in bonus on the website - $200 - and 50% off Samsung Care.  Even on EPP it's damn expensive, hitting over $3k for the 1TB model.

mrgsm021
1546 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 313

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3392651 10-Jul-2025 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Just watched some first impressions on YT, man that camera module on the Fold7, it's probably the worst wobbling when placed on table!

pmnz
41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 11

ID Verified

  #3392653 10-Jul-2025 10:56
Send private message quote this post

timbosan:

 

pmnz:

 

Anyone got any codes for EPP yet? I see bonus trade in value code has come in for normal site

 



There is a trade-in bonus on the website - $200 - and 50% off Samsung Care.  Even on EPP it's damn expensive, hitting over $3k for the 1TB model.

 

 

 

 

I got it down to 700ish trading s24 ultra 256 which cost me next to nothing so all good

Note2luvr
83 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3392715 10-Jul-2025 11:47
Send private message quote this post

pmnz:

 

I got it down to 700ish trading s24 ultra 256 which cost me next to nothing so all good

 

 

Hi, how did you get so low, what type of codes did you use?

 

Even if I select my ZFold6 it still ends up pretty high, no double free memory either.

 

Might be getter to get from normal online store and use more of the stackable codes?

 

Cheers

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
Dingbatt

6804 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3694

Lifetime subscriber

  #3392722 10-Jul-2025 12:01
Send private message quote this post

PBTech bundles are out.

 

Some pretty compelling offers if you are in need of a smartwatch, charging pad, portable audio, or even a PS5!

 

I don’t need any of those things.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

gehenna
8670 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3889

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3392724 10-Jul-2025 12:03
Send private message quote this post

Getting mine via Spark.  They're including a Samsung robot vacuum that will quickly be resold lest my dogs try to impregnate or execute it.  

Note2luvr
83 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 6


  #3392725 10-Jul-2025 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Dingbatt:

 

PBTech bundles are out.

 

Some pretty compelling offers if you are in need of a smartwatch, charging pad, or even a PS5!

 

I don’t need any of those things.

 

 

I notice it seems the various Samsung online stores always seem to always end up the best deal as you can at least save over $900 in cash, free accessories, double free memory etc etc.

pmnz
41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 11

ID Verified

  #3392732 10-Jul-2025 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Note2luvr:

 

pmnz:

 

I got it down to 700ish trading s24 ultra 256 which cost me next to nothing so all good

 

 

Hi, how did you get so low, what type of codes did you use?

 

Even if I select my ZFold6 it still ends up pretty high, no double free memory either.

 

Might be getter to get from normal online store and use more of the stackable codes?

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Used 4 codes in total, QBU, SE, JUL and VVY codes

 

 

 

Total all up including Samsung care for 2 years, the new wireless watch / phone / earbuds charger , fold 7 256 and a battery pack was $1094

 

Tradeed in s24 ultra 256

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 