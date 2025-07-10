That time of year has rolled around again and Samsung has launched this year’s iterative change of their Fold and Flip. My Fold 3 is now 4 years old, so this one may bear consideration.
The biggest hurdle, regardless of the package deals, is the price. $3250 for the 256GB, $3500 ($3250) for 512GB and $4100 ($3800) for 1TB. Inflation adjusted, it is a similar price to the ZF3 when launched, but a number beginning with a “3” for a phone, has a psychological aspect. I can possibly justify it, if I intend to keep it for 4 years like my current ZF, but a S25U is probably going to feature for $1000 less.
Edit: Adjusted prices after freitsam’s post below. My info was from Samsung NZ site, they are offering launch discounts and are the figures in brackets.