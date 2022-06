My Parents have panels on their house installed by SolarCity. No Battery.

The business model is that SolarCity becomes your retailer for Solar Power, and your existing retailer remains for the rest (that's how I have understood it from Dad explaining it to me).

Depending on how much you paid for the panels, the rate at which you buy the solar generated from the panels on your home changes. My parents paid the full whack (the most they could, not sure if it is the full installation costs), so they pay a very low rate per kWh for the power generated (in fact, it might be that they pay nothing) that they use from the panels. As a result, they turn off their HWC before sunset, and turn it back on in the morning, they run dishwasher and washing machines during the day etc etc. They have only had it running since about Christmas, so haven't really got a full accounting with proper meter readings but they think it is saving them about $80-90 on what was a monthly power bill of $140ish.

If you get the panels installed for free, the rate you buy that power for is a little bit less/about the same as what you'd get it from your retailer for. It is fixed, however, for the term (so if your retailer puts prices up - and lets be honest, they won't go down - you'll end up better off). The payoff does come a lot later in this scenario, but it is there.

My parents did it because they were in a position to afford the full install, and liked the idea of 'doing their bit', and paying Mercury/whoever less per month. They are happy with it. The install was tidy, and Dad logs into the unit from a web browser/phone and it tells him how much power is coming off the roof and has pretty graphs and history etc. (he likes that sort of stuff!)