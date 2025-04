After recommendations on a decent lawn edge trimmer / weed whacker.

Currently have a nylon one and the nylon breaks off all the time and constantly needs feeding through, I was running the recommended nylon for the trimmer, and also the next size up.

To be fair some of the lawn is Kikuyu which can be tough.

After something that will trim the lawn edges, deal with the long grass growing around the fence line, not worried if its battery or petrol, just one unit that will do everything.