gnfb: Being north of 65 on occasions we fall over. I just did, tripped actually. So then my apple watch went off asking "was I alright?" and a SOS button. I was all right bruised but ok so I pressed the "I am ok button" BUT my question if i had pressed the sos button what would have happened? would it call someone? would it know to call a New Zealand someone? What if I was in America (god forbid) or uk etc does it know? Anyone know ? or who I can ring to actually find out?

Apple Crash/emergency detection works in NZ

"Police and rescuers found the pair after an Apple Crash Detection beacon alerted them to the incident about 11pm on Monday, police have confirmed.

The beacon alerts authorities when a device suddenly stops moving. The device queries the user over their safety and if a response is not received, an alert is sent to emergency services.

“The location the alert pinpointed was instrumental in locating the deceased teens,” police said."

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/nelson-double-fatal-police-name-marlborough-teens-killed-in-crash/IQVLHIHOJRHONFTEINYWXEOWYQ/