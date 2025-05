In the middle of a game so this is quick and dirty, but is anyone else getting dropped packets to e.g. 1.1.1.1 or www.geekzone.co.nz? Pinging the BNG seems fine.

Can supply details later.

Edit: Now that I'm dead...

BNG's all fine:

PING 103.243.102.38 (103.243.102.38): 56 data bytes

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=0 ttl=63 time=11.183 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=10.409 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=11.065 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=10.571 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=4 ttl=63 time=10.856 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=5 ttl=63 time=11.102 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=6 ttl=63 time=10.369 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=7 ttl=63 time=10.366 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=8 ttl=63 time=10.546 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=9 ttl=63 time=11.411 ms

64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=10 ttl=63 time=10.705 ms

^C

--- 103.243.102.38 ping statistics ---

11 packets transmitted, 11 packets received, 0.0% packet loss

round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 10.366/10.780/11.411/0.348 ms

Geekzone isn't:

PING www.geekzone.co.nz (172.67.74.108): 56 data bytes

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=0 ttl=59 time=17.680 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=1 ttl=59 time=17.755 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=2 ttl=59 time=17.046 ms

Request timeout for icmp_seq 3

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=4 ttl=59 time=15.653 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=5 ttl=59 time=23.232 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=6 ttl=59 time=10.438 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=7 ttl=59 time=10.556 ms

64 bytes from 172.67.74.108: icmp_seq=8 ttl=59 time=10.366 ms

^C

--- www.geekzone.co.nz ping statistics ---

9 packets transmitted, 8 packets received, 11.1% packet loss

round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 10.366/15.341/23.232/4.305 ms

And neither is 1.1.1.1:

PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1): 56 data bytes

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_seq=0 ttl=60 time=17.777 ms

Request timeout for icmp_seq 1

Request timeout for icmp_seq 2

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_seq=3 ttl=60 time=17.770 ms

Request timeout for icmp_seq 4

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_seq=5 ttl=60 time=16.588 ms

64 bytes from 1.1.1.1: icmp_seq=6 ttl=60 time=17.582 ms

^C

--- 1.1.1.1 ping statistics ---

8 packets transmitted, 4 packets received, 50.0% packet loss

round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 16.588/17.429/17.777/0.492 ms

As you can see, I'm on BNG1-AKL2. My connection is in Whakatane via Chorus.

Edit: Was this maintenance supposed to help? ("currently introducing sporadic latency and loss spikes to certain internet destinations"). If so, it seems that it didn't work!