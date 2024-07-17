Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSelf-hostedMC12-LE0 posts, but does not boot.
joyte

12 posts

Geek


#315454 17-Jul-2024 21:03
Send private message

hi there!

 

i recently purchased a MC12-LE0 Motherboard off of ebay. shipped all the way from germany!

 

anyways, the computer posts correctly, but does not boot. The BMC & BIOS firmware has been updated to 12.61.21 and F13 respectively, which are both (to my knowledge) the latest stable versions available. however, I'm having trouble booting past the loading screen for proxmox, debian, and ubuntu. proxmox is installed on an nvme drive, and both debian and ubuntu were tried both with a usb and the BMC's fancy CD image media thing. every time I would attempt to load any of these os's, they would freeze randomly, sometimes 8 seconds in, sometimes 3, sometimes even less. there doesn't appear to be any sort of meaning to where they stop booting at. out of the ~10 times i tried with the different methods, they all failed.

 

this is so confusing! i feel like its obvious theres some issue with the motherboard, but i dont want to discount it immediately because i paid ~$200 including youshop shipping so refunding it would only give me half the amount, as well as i'd have to go back to my old motherboard (an asus prime B550M-A, without ipmi which is why i'd like to use this one).

 

can anyone help me solve this? attached is a screenshot of where it froze, (booting proxmox), although i dont think it would help because as i said it's random and the point it freezes at is always different.

 

Specs:

 

  • CPU: AMD 5950X
  • RAM: 4x 128GB ECC UDIMM (HMAA4GU7AJR8N-WM)
  • Motherboard: MC12-LE0
  • Storage: 2TB Crucial P2 (CT2000P2SSD8)
  • Network: XG-C100C running @ 2.5G (AQtion AQC107)

i appreciate anyone who can help, and i'm happy to answer any questions

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260881 17-Jul-2024 21:51
Send private message

Might need to try with non-ECC memory.

 

Memory

 

4 x DIMM slots
DDR4 memory supported only
Dual channel memory architecture
*ECC UDIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 supported
Non-ECC UDIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8/1Rx16 supported
Total capacity up to 128GB
Memory speed: Up to 3200/2933/2667/2400/2133 MT/s

 

*ECC support is only available on AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors with PRO technologies.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3260884 17-Jul-2024 22:20
Send private message

@Ruphus The 5950X supports ECC, it worked in my previous motherboard. All i did in the switch was switch motherboards.

Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260890 17-Jul-2024 22:42
Send private message

But THIS motherboard only supports ECC ram with CPUs with PRO technologies.

 

MC12-LE0 (rev. 1.x) | Workstation Motherboard - GIGABYTE Global

 

 



joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3260891 17-Jul-2024 23:06
Send private message

@Ruphus tried it with 2x 16G non-ecc sticks (CMK16GX4M1D3000C16) and it still freezes, so I don't think it's a problem with the ECC. also if it did turn out to be the solution i'd be slightly annoyed cause for the amount I paid it had better be pro lol

 

realized I didn't attach a screenshot, so three are on this post, the one showing the original freeze, one showing the new memory, and one showing the new freeze. like i said it's random where it freezes so i dont think showing where it freezes will help but i've included it for clarity

 

 

 

this is an old picture of the freezing, with the previously mentioned 4x32g ecc dimms

 

 

new dimms & freeze

 

 

Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260894 17-Jul-2024 23:12
Send private message

Would have been nice to have posted the info about the memory from the start.

 

Have a read through this tread. Numerous people appear to be having issues with this board.

 

EU - Gigabyte Mainboard MC12-LE0 Re1.0 AMD B550 AM4 Ryzen | ServeTheHome Forums

gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260898 17-Jul-2024 23:18
Send private message

That looks like an early failure in the first screenshot. SCSI driver or other storage driver issues? It's been a while since I did anything like this. Assuming that's anywhere near correct I'd try to boot some old live stick and see what driver/config it uses successfully there and compare. I'd also look for some additional logging options for more detail on the failure point.

Stepping is sometimes interesting when it fails in a different place with stepping.

joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3260899 17-Jul-2024 23:24
Send private message

@Ruphus not sure what you mean about posted from the start? i just tried it after you suggested it if that's what you mean. The 

 

i've read through that thread already before purchasing it, most of people's issues were updating the bios/bmc firmware, or the nvme only being pcie 3x1. I haven't seen anybody with my specific issue, and there's a poster there who's used ECC with a 5950X on this board. (https://forums.servethehome.com/index.php?threads/gigabyte-mainboard-mc12-le0-re1-0-amd-b550-am4-ryzen.42579/page-16#post-420835)

 

@gzt it freezes with a live stick as well, tried with the ubuntu live iso and the debian installer, the ubuntu live iso freezes while the loading circle is showing, and the debian installer freezes with a blank screen (it never showed any text past selecting any of the GUI or text based installer options).

 

i did forget to mention, i apologize, but with the usb/iso booting, it lets me select the installer type but freezes after selecting it, i left it on the selection screen for 5 minutes and it didn't freeze whatsover, selected an option and it froze after 10-30 ish seconds, same as selecting the option immediately



gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260900 17-Jul-2024 23:31
Send private message

Do you have an older bootstick or some other or older distribution?

joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3260901 17-Jul-2024 23:47
Send private message

@gzt I tried with arch 2024.07.01 and it also let me select an option, and froze after that.

 

somewhat boring! (note: the number in the top right goes up and i waited after it stopped at 159701 and the screen still didn't change, i did this for all of them)

 

gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260903 17-Jul-2024 23:52
Send private message

Once again a very recent distribution. The other approach might be to look for some more logging options in the area of interest.

joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3260905 17-Jul-2024 23:56
Send private message

@gzt i really appreciate you helping but do you think you could explain how using an older distro would help really? because it worked with the previous motherboard, all i did was swap motherboards which both have the same chipset, and if it was older wouldn't it support less hardware? i'm also not sure what you mean by logging options because i cannot even get into the os, let alone enable more logging options. there's little to no logging in the bmc apart from "power down" and "bios boot completed event"

gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260906 18-Jul-2024 00:02
Send private message

Might. Might not. Either approach might yield more information which in turn might lead to another approach.

By the way, it's a new product, you probably have some support with that. The OEM may well have an instant answer to this one if you ask them.

joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3261071 18-Jul-2024 16:15
Send private message

I made a thread in https://forums.servethehome.com/index.php?threads/gigabyte-mainboard-mc12-le0-re1-0-amd-b550-am4-ryzen.42579/, and someone suggested settings the CPU to eco mode. I tried that and it extended the time the os could run by 20-30 seconds on average, but it still ends up freezing before anything can be done. Does anyone have and guesses as to why that might be happening? and a probable fix

SpartanVXL
1237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3261201 18-Jul-2024 22:54
Send private message

You’re not running XMP or PBO are you? Likely not given the use case for this type of setup but if lowering power limits to eco mode gave you a little bit of stability then something is not right with stock settings.

joyte

12 posts

Geek


  #3261205 18-Jul-2024 23:13
Send private message

@SpartanVXL nope and nope! pbo & xmp are both off, I'm literally considering undervolting the CPU or swapping it with a 5800X at this point because I can't find anything online about it.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright