hi there!

i recently purchased a MC12-LE0 Motherboard off of ebay. shipped all the way from germany!

anyways, the computer posts correctly, but does not boot. The BMC & BIOS firmware has been updated to 12.61.21 and F13 respectively, which are both (to my knowledge) the latest stable versions available. however, I'm having trouble booting past the loading screen for proxmox, debian, and ubuntu. proxmox is installed on an nvme drive, and both debian and ubuntu were tried both with a usb and the BMC's fancy CD image media thing. every time I would attempt to load any of these os's, they would freeze randomly, sometimes 8 seconds in, sometimes 3, sometimes even less. there doesn't appear to be any sort of meaning to where they stop booting at. out of the ~10 times i tried with the different methods, they all failed.

this is so confusing! i feel like its obvious theres some issue with the motherboard, but i dont want to discount it immediately because i paid ~$200 including youshop shipping so refunding it would only give me half the amount, as well as i'd have to go back to my old motherboard (an asus prime B550M-A, without ipmi which is why i'd like to use this one).

can anyone help me solve this? attached is a screenshot of where it froze, (booting proxmox), although i dont think it would help because as i said it's random and the point it freezes at is always different.

Specs:

CPU: AMD 5950X

RAM: 4x 128GB ECC UDIMM (HMAA4GU7AJR8N-WM)

Motherboard: MC12-LE0

Storage: 2TB Crucial P2 (CT2000P2SSD8)

Network: XG-C100C running @ 2.5G (AQtion AQC107)

i appreciate anyone who can help, and i'm happy to answer any questions