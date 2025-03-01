Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums VoIP Skype being shut down
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1338 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318883 1-Mar-2025 10:57
So it's finally happening. After years of enshittification by Microsoft, they're getting rid of Skype and pushing people to use Teams instead, with the weird assumption that everyone using Skype is in a corporate environment.

 

My company has been using a paid Skype service for a fixed number overseas for years, and this is a significant pain, in that we'll need to get business cards, etc. reworked. 

 

Skype, for all its faults, has still worked reasonably well for calling regular phones around the world at a cheap price - I'd be curious to hear anyone's opinions on alternatives for this functionality.




Linux
11252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348933 1-Mar-2025 11:07
RIP Skype! I can't remember when I last logged into my Skype account

 
 
 
 

billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3348937 1-Mar-2025 11:14
I hope the 60minutes of monthly Skype to most of world mobile/landline calling included in the Office 365 still stays with migration to teams. It’s so handy to have to call overseas support numbers for online purchases done overseas. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1338 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348938 1-Mar-2025 11:16
From here:

"Users can either choose to export their data and move on or move it to Microsoft’s Teams, which offers many of the same chat and calling features. Microsoft will offer a migration service on Teams, so that group chats and similar existing data can be moved across.

 

Teams will not however offer the ability to call traditional phone numbers. Early on, that was one of the central features of Skype."




Eva888
2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3348950 1-Mar-2025 12:12
What about those that use Skype on Apple devices and have money loaded, how can they use teams.  

 

 

farcus
1537 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348959 1-Mar-2025 13:33
Eva888:

 

What about those that use Skype on Apple devices and have money loaded, how can they use teams.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretty sure Teams is available for Mac OS and Linux in addition to Windows.
Also available for IOS and Android

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3348960 1-Mar-2025 13:35
PSTN calling is an feature of Teams (if you pay for it) so you would have thought they could have just added that function to the consumer skype replacement. 

loceff13
1057 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348966 1-Mar-2025 14:12
I'm surprised it lasted this long and how little blowback there was after the initial purchase with the move away from P2P and opening the backend to the feds etc within a year. 

 

 

 

The bundling all the stuff with teams is anticompetitive.



timmmay
20439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348975 1-Mar-2025 15:11
Oh great, now we have to go through the pain of getting parents to use Teams instead of Skype... 

Handle9
11183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349023 1-Mar-2025 15:31
Oh no!

 

Anyway….

PolicyGuy
1711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349028 1-Mar-2025 15:46
timmmay:

 

Oh great, now we have to go through the pain of getting parents to use Teams instead of Skype... 

 

Maybe Apple FaceTime if you & they into the Apple infrastructure?
Or Signal video calls (in my experience, this works seamlessly between IOS, Android & Windows)?
Or WhatsApp video calls (providing you don't mind giving Mark Zuckerberg all your meta data)?
Or even Facebook Messenger (if you don't mind giving Mark Zuckerberg all your data)?

 

 

Eva888
2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3349072 1-Mar-2025 19:40
I want to be able to make international calls to mobiles and landlines internationally without the other person needing to have an internet connection. There are many people who use Skype this way by topping up dollars. A lot of people use it because it’s easier than those international dial up cards and also cheaper. Have avoided both Messenger and What’s App so far. Are there any options that don’t require the person receiving calls to have internet as happens with older relatives overseas? Can you do this with Teams? Signal is internet only. 

 

This is a pain as have taught a number of people how to use Skype for international paid calls and they were pretty happy with the cost and ease. 

Zeon
3913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3349152 2-Mar-2025 09:44
Throwing away one incredibly strong brand.... A sad day for our memories of online communication and where many of us had our first video call.....




MadEngineer
4231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3349516 3-Mar-2025 10:24
Sorry for your loss. I still miss ICQ/MSN Messenger. 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13710 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349522 3-Mar-2025 10:59
Yup, ICQ FTW.... back in the day. 24755623. 

 

Jokingly said I should educate my parents on Discord... someone said they did that and was best thing. Can show pictures etc all within the family. 

 

 




wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3349537 3-Mar-2025 11:21
Zeon:

 

Throwing away one incredibly strong brand.... A sad day for our memories of online communication and where many of us had our first video call.....

 

 

Brands come and go.. and in takeovers its usually the IP that mega corps are interested in...

 

Anyone regret the loss of Compaq, Palm, Pebble, Nest??

 

Even being a market leader wont save a name over the long haul after being gobbled up...

