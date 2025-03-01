Gurezaemon

So it's finally happening. After years of enshittification by Microsoft, they're getting rid of Skype and pushing people to use Teams instead, with the weird assumption that everyone using Skype is in a corporate environment.

My company has been using a paid Skype service for a fixed number overseas for years, and this is a significant pain, in that we'll need to get business cards, etc. reworked.

Skype, for all its faults, has still worked reasonably well for calling regular phones around the world at a cheap price - I'd be curious to hear anyone's opinions on alternatives for this functionality.